Twitch streamer lavlunee's underage sexual allegations against HasanAbi sparks row in the streaming community

Late on November 14, streamer and influencer lavlunee sparked controversy in the streaming community with her allegations against popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

Twitch channel ChudLogic's livestream contained a screenshot of the accusation and a clip from it has gained significant traction on social media after accruing thousands of views within hours of it being posted on r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The allegations were addressed by Hasan the same night. Not only did he denounce their authenticity but also hinted that lavlunee might get sued for defamation.

"It is literally a crime": HasanAbi warns that the allegations are fabricated and lavlunee could be sued for slander

On his most recent stream, ChudLogic shared what appears to be a screenshot of a Discord chat from lavlunee, who also goes by the names lavender and lavlune. The message accused the political commentator by alleging that when the streamer was 24 years old, he slept with someone who was "like 17":

"I think Hasan's outrage against everything is really funny because he slept with my friend when she was like 17 and he was 24."

As a popular streamer with over two million followers on Twitch, the allegations against the Turkish-American streamer turned quite a few heads and one of the first things he did before his regular stream was to address them:

"The accusations are insane."

Hasan was pretty upset about what he described as untrue allegations and went off against lavlunee for "massaging the numbers."

Explaining that the sexual interaction with the unnamed person was completely legal and consensual, i.e., happened when both of them were adults. He also went on to say that the accuser involved is famous and they would probably get slapped with a pretty big lawsuit:

"Hard for me not to talk here, but given who the person is, the accusations here are so psychotic that it would make mainstream f*cking news and this person would probably, again, get sued for a lot of money. Not by me, by the way... For making this shi* up."

HasanAbi vehemently criticized lavlunee and said that the ages were clear fabrications:

"Uh, we'll just massage the numbers a little bit. We'll just massage the numbers a little bit, you know what I mean? How f*cked up is that? You really gonna f*cking turn around, you gonna weaponize this s**t and make this s**t up? What a psychotic insane f*cking thing to do."

He then proceeded to play ChudLogic's clip on the issue and noted that everyone involved appeared to be distancing themselves from the allegations:

"By the way, these guys are also trynna cover their own a*ses too cus' like, they're talking about potential legal implications for them too. Every single person involved in this has openly stated that this is f*cking bullsh*t. The reason why they say that is because they recognize that it's bullsh*t and that it is sueable bullsh*t."

HasanAbi then proceeded to read the discord comment made by lavlunee and outright dismissed it as a lie because the person in question was not underage:

"Bullshi*! Jesus, 'like 17'. There's a difference dude, she was 19. Holy f*ck. That's insane, why did you just lie... If she had said, here's the problem, if she had said, 'Oh when my friend was 19,' okay? Which is the truth. Then everyone would be like, 'Dude shut the f*ck up, don't start this problematic age gap discourse, okay?'"

Stating that lavlunee knew that would not get most people going, he said she straight-up embellished the facts to fit a narrative:

"But she knew that, so she had to f*cking massage it to make it, like, illegal. Which is, again, a crime."

HasanAbi made it clear that what she had done was criminal slander:

"It is literally, it is a crime to... What she's basically saying is that I've committed a crime. And it is not only a complete fabrication, she knows what the truth is and decided to massage it a little bit so she could f*cking slander me with a crime."

Reddit reactions to the clips

ChudLogic's clip, which started the controversy on r/LivestreamFail, had numerous comments questioning the authenticity of the accusation as fans of Destiny, too, explained that lavlunee also recently alleged that the YouTube streamer is the Harvey Weinstein of streaming.

Here are some reactions:

Redditors also commented along similar lines in the clip of HasanAbi talking about a potential defamation lawsuit:

While Destiny and HasanAbi haven't seen eye to eye since falling out years ago, the former has come out and publicly denounced the allegations too. He further explained that while he has no love for HasanAbi, he does not want to platform anyone who will spread misinformation of such note against him.

