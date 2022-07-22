5 Twitch streamers who got into feuds with colleagues

Streamers on Twitch and YouTube have to regularly bear their personalities on stream for long hours, making it quite hectic. They are not above the toxicity prevalent on the internet, and just as some of them can be friends, so can they be rivals.

Many streamers have gotten into fights in the past, and with the xQc vs Andrew Tate beef eating up the community today, here's a look at some of the most well-established content creator feuds online.

Five streamer feuds that got much attention in streaming community

5) Tfue vs Ninja

Tfue and Ninja have been beefing on and off for many years. Theirs is a rivalry passed down from game to game.

It started from their H1Z1 days and continued into Fortnite and PUBG. Arguably the most popular Fortnite streamers on any platform, Tfue and Ninja would come head-to-head multiple times and have been known to s**t-talk a lot.

The highlight of the rivalry was probably when Tfue openly challenged Ninja to a fight and leveled some serious allegations against him:

"For years and years, me and Ninja have been rivals. Ever since I started blowing up on social media, he's been trying to tear me down. He's been talking s**t behind my back. I never mentioned this to anyone before, but he actually did try to get me permanently banned behind my back. He tried to literally ruin my career."

Ninja tweeted back, saying he had no intention of hurting Tfue's career and has never wished him harm. Fortunately, they squashed their beef earlier this year, hopefully once and for all.

4) Pokimane vs JiDion and Ninja

In a recent controversy on this list, JiDion got into real trouble after allegedly instigating a hate raid on Twitch star Pokimane. The latter was so disgusted with the misogynistic comments being spammed in her chat that she had to end the stream early.

Twitch quickly banned JiDion, who later apologized to Pokimane after a massive backlash from the streaming community. It does seem that the two have made up, but the short-lived beef did expose lots of the sexism that female streamers face on Twitch and YouTube.

3) xQc vs Ninja

xQc @xQc @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves. @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude Of course I was going to answer sweetie, I was eating breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I know! You should teach me a thing or 2 about fundraisers i'm sure you know a thing or two about raising funds. I mean, these gucci bags don't pay for themselves.

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins @Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect women, or really anyone with again, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you want to be sexist and act like because I’m married to a successful man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching woman, that’s your choice to be that kind of person. @Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect women, or really anyone with again, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you want to be sexist and act like because I’m married to a successful man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching woman, that’s your choice to be that kind of person.

Going back a few years, Twitch giants Ninja and xQc had an online battle that got uglier after the latter was accused of making sexist comments about the FPS star's partner.

The feud started after the former Overwatch pro publicly claimed that popular streamers get paid for charity streams. Ninja's wife Jessica called out xQc, insulting him for allegedly making wild claims without prior knowledge, which is when things went south:

Many, including Jessica, called out xQc for his sexist statements. In a now-deleted tweet, Ninja too spoke out against him, calling him a "piece of s**t:

"You have zero clue the amount of work Jess does for our family and our business, and when she wants to buy a Gucci bag, she f***ing can because she worked for it. We have donated millions to charity and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Stop being a piece of s**t."

2) xqc vs HasanAbi

hasanbabi @nothasanabi xqc prolly ranked me a b list streamer because i won’t fucking have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the twitch directory before he goes back to promoting cryptogambling to teens for multiple millions. xqc prolly ranked me a b list streamer because i won’t fucking have him on when a trending political thing is happening where he has to act like he cares to farm the last ounce of the twitch directory before he goes back to promoting cryptogambling to teens for multiple millions.

xQc and HsanAbi got into a feud last month after the former put the political analyst in the B tier on his streamer tier list. Hasan lashed out from his alternate account with a theory denigrating the Canadian streamer and calling him out for his gambling streams.

He further clarified in a tweet that he has detested xQc's gambling habits for quite a long time and that his hostility has nothing to do with the recent tier list drama.

xQc has been in hot waters with the streaming community for his gambling streams. Many people are concerned about the impression it might have on the younger viewers.

However, Hasan revealed on stream a couple of weeks ago that they both met at Ludwig's Mogul Money Live and patched things up. He noted that both apologized, so the 'drama frogs' should stop their social media campaigns.

1) Destiny vs HasanAbi

The two political streamers on Twitch were quite close at a point. Hasan and Destiny would occasionally debate each other and discuss socio-political issues of the day.

However, it all changed when the latter's criticism of Hasan's views about the then-democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris didn't sit right with Hasan.

The issue snowballed into a bigger fight, causing a rift between the two. Many things happened as the argument went back and forth for a few days, with Reddit posts and live debates.

Above is a comprehensive summary of the events leading up to the feud.

The duo still maintain a distance, refusing to be in each other's presence. Both seem unenthusiastic about any reconciliation, as proved by xQc's attempt to reunite them on stream.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

