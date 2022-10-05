Twitch streamer Brittany reveals Erobb221 was banned indefinitely on Twitch before appealing

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol's" October 4 broadcast saw fellow Twitch content creator Brittany "Kato_Kat" discuss her partner and prominent streaming personality Eric "Erobb221's" recent Twitch ban.

Nick was curious if Erobb221 had appealed his Twitch suspension. Brittanny revealed that the latter was indefinitely banned from the platform before being reduced to a month-long ban after appealing. She stated:

"It was indefinite."

Nmplol left in disbelief after Twitch streamer Britanny reveals Erobb221 was initially banned for an indefinite period

Erobb221 was banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform on September 8 while participating in Blaire "QTCinderella's" Sh*tcamp 2022. The unexpected incident surprised the streaming community, with many wondering about the content creator's first-ever suspension.

On September 13, Erobb221 took to his Twitter account and revealed that he was serving a month-long suspension and would return to Twitch on October 9.

Eric @Erobb221 Just got word from Twitch that my ban is for 30 days.. will see you guys on the 9th. Just got word from Twitch that my ban is for 30 days.. will see you guys on the 9th. https://t.co/WQ6N7XhWoo

He also provided a reason for his ban, saying that Twitch suspended him because he threatened to beat up a viewer at TwitchCon:

Eric @Erobb221 Was banned for threatening to beat up a viewer at twitch con Was banned for threatening to beat up a viewer at twitch con

A few days before Erobb221's return, Twitch streamer Brittany provided more details about the former's suspension. She revealed that he was initially banned indefinitely.

Nick was astonished after hearing this and exclaimed:

"Wait, at first, it was indefinite? It was indefinite at first?! When people are getting f***ked on this platform! Oh my god! They (Twitch) are just so out of touch."

After making a few light-hearted jokes about Twitch's decision-making, Nmplol claimed that he would accept all sponsorships since the livestreaming "platform is going down":

"Bro, this sort of decision-making is literally why I'm taking all sponsors that come my way. This platform is going down. People in-charge are running the sh*t into the wall."

Timestamp: 02:25:20

Fans react to Twitch streamer revealing Erobb221 was banned indefinitely prior to his appeal

The clip from Nmplol's stream was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 550 community members provided their take, with one Redditor commenting on Twitch, saying:

Redditor u/supturkishcs replied to the aforementioned comment, stating that Twitch should realize that the platform is "useless" without the content creators. They also suggested that streamers should "unionize and leave" Twitch:

Some community members compared Erobb221's situation to One True King (OTK) co-founder and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold":

Others stated that streamers who can move to YouTube should move to YouTube before they get banned on Twitch:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Erobb221 is a well-known content creator, having started his online career in 2017. He currently has well over 402k followers and averages 22k viewers per stream.

Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, Erobb221 is also an avid gamer. He has played titles such as Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto 5, Dark Souls 3, and League of Legends on his channel.

