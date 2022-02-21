Female Twitch streamer duo argues that the moon landing could’ve been fake, fans go crazy

Twitch streamers Kato_Kat and Pieceofmoo collaborated earlier today, where they had a short stream of them drawing and talking about various topics with their Twitch chat. As the conversation flowed from one topic to the other, Twitch streamer Kato_Kat made a very opinionated statement, which was pretty controversial in nature.

Female Twitch streamer discuss about moon landing and call it fake

(VOD for the incident starts off at 00:49:56)

The streamer duo were livestreaming for about fifty minutes where they were drawing small portraits of the game's characters. Brittany “Kato_Kat” is fellow Twitch streamer Eric “Erob221’s” girlfriend and is known for making controversial statements on her stream, with the objective of getting an ample amount of reaction from her Twitch chat and Reddit.

Earlier today, as they streamed, Kato_Kat again made a statement regarding the moon landing and her opinion regarding the same subject. Her duo Pieceofmoo, also known as Moo, also agreed to her notion. The conversation started off when Kato said:

“Guys, I never said the Earth flat. The only thing I said was I didnt believe we’ve been to the Moon.”

Listening to Kato’s statement, Moo jumped in and agreed with the streamer by saying:

“Oh yeah, I dont think we did.”

Surprised by Moo’s answer, Kato reaffirmed:

“Really?!”

Moo reached out her hand towards Kato and both the female streamer fistbumped. Kato continued by saying:

“Alright, you can’t make fun of me anymore. I had an hate thread on LSF (LivestreamFail subreddit) because of that.”

Kato mentioned how no one knows the truth behind it by mentioning:

“I thought it is possible that we didnt. No one knows for sure honestly.”

Pieceofmoo agreed with what Kato said:

“Yeah, were you there? No!”

Kato_Kat’s boyfriend and partner Erobb221 reacted to his girlfriend’s opinion live on his stream. He was shocked to hear what Kato had to say and was left speechless the entire time.

A user on his Twitch chat, who goes by “realtristler” poked a joke by donating 100 bits and adding the following message:

“Damn bro, seventeen years of pain.”

Erobb221 sighed a deep breath and closed the clip on his stream. He opened a bottle of beer in what seemed to be a raging state and drank it.

Fans react to Kato_Kat’s statement about Moon landing

Fans and audiences on Reddit were astounded to hear what Kato had to say regarding this subject matter. They reacted in a negative fashion towards her take and provided ample evidence to prove her statements wrong.

Fans on Reddit react to the female streamer's comments

The original thread on Reddit has been deleted by the original poster. Following are the reactions from the clip where Erobb221 reacted to her girlfriend's statement.

Brittany “Kato_Kat” is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality. She currently has 41k followers on Twitch and garnes around a thousand viewers per stream. She is known for her Just Chatting streams, but she occasionally plays games like Minecraft and Dark Souls.

