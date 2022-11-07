Erobb221 blames his absurdly low credit score on the fact that his Tesla got repossessed in the past

Eric "Erobb221" is a popular Twitch streamer who recently joined Team SoloMid (TSM) about three weeks ago and made headlines in September for getting banned from the Amazon-owned platform for allegedly threatening violence towards an audience member.

While playing the recently released game Gotham Knights on yesterday's stream, Eric revealed to his audience that he had a pretty low credit score. The numbers were ludicrously low for a successful content creator, and when he was questioned further, he replied that it was because his Tesla got repossessed after he missed his regular payments.

Erobb221 explains why he has a credit score of 598

When Erobb221 candidly responded to a chat message stating that he had a credit score of 598, his audience naturally started asking questions about it. As a successful Twitch streamer with an average viewership of thousands, people were surprised to hear such a low number. The streamer explained that it was increasing and had done so by two points in the recent past:

"My credit score is 596, man. All right? Actually it's 598. It's been going up."

After a flood of chat messages hit him, asking him for a proper explanation as to why his credit score was low, Erobb221 openly acknowledged that he had his car, a Tesla, repossessed because he had made a mistake when setting up the auto-payments. The miscommunication dealt a heavy blow to his credit score:

"How? 'Cause my car got freaking repo'd last year because I forgot... I thought I had auto-pay set up, and I didn't have auto-pay setup like I thought. And they repossessed my car, man."

He also recalled that the incident took place while he was streaming. His partner, Brittany, had come into his room worried that the car was stolen. However, the streamer did not believe that the car's security measures could have been bypassed and called 911 to find out if it was repossessed:

"It happened on stream, Brittany came into my room freaking crying. Saying, 'Your car got stolen.' I'm like, 'No, it didn't. You can't just steal a Tesla like that. You just can't.' And I called 911, and they were like, 'Yeah, uh, it was repossessed.'"

Reactions to the clip

Erobb221 has quite a large fanbase, with 418k followers on Twitch. According to TwitchTracker, he currently has an average concurrent viewership of around 5,000. He is considered a successful streamer by most metrics, which is why many resorted to dissing him on social media for being irresponsible and lazy when he retold his Tesla repossession story:

Here is a clip from around six months ago when Erobb221 revealed that he had blocked unknown numbers from his devices due to the frequency of spam calls he received. This is likely why he did not receive a call from the relevant authorities about the fact that he was missing his payments.

