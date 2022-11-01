Released for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on October 21, 2022, Gotham Knights features four members of the Bat family as they battle against the criminal underworld of Gotham after the death of Batman.

Specializing in ranged attacks and hand-to-hand combat, Jason Todd aka Red Hood is a great pick for players looking to dish vengeance on the streets of Gotham.

Red Hood is a force to be reckoned with in Gotham Knights

Red Hood possesses the most unique playstyle among the Knights, preferring to use ranged attacks while simultaneously being able to dish out powerful melee combos.

Keeping that in mind, here is the best Red Hood build for the endgame:

Momentum Ability: Spoilsport Reload - It allows Red Hood to dish out strong AoE damage. Incredibly useful for crowd control, it basically allows Jason to throw exploding magazines at enemies.

Momentum Ability: Mystical Rounds - This momentum ability removes the need of aiming when shooting as Red Hood. The ability lets you fire rounds that automatically lock onto enemies, dealing exceptionally high damage. The ability can be further augmented with Shadow Vengeance to deploy two rounds instead of a single shot.

Melee: Gold Pistols - The absolute best of the available gear, Gold Pistols is naturally the gold standard for Red Hood.

Suit: Reinforced Suit - This suit adds additional defense to your build, making Red Hood a beefy tank in a multiplayer session, while simultaneously being able to dish out damage.

Ranged: Jumpstart Rounds - These rounds allow for additional critical damage, making them incredibly powerful to pair with Red Hood’s unlockable skills that also boost his critical damage. Make sure to purchase the relevant skills under the marksman skill tree to further amplify the effectiveness of this choice.

Element: Cryogenic - Cryogenic builds allow you to freeze enemies. Frozen enemies are glued in place and can be freely attacked with additional damage. Also, make sure to grab gear that has cryogenic abilities.

Mod: Elemental Effect Buildup - A mod that builds up elemental effects is also highly recommended to make the most use of the cryogenic element.

With these abilities and loadouts, Red Hood is a force to be reckoned with in Gotham Knights.

Red Hood equips his dual handguns to fight crime

Red Hood has access to 4 skill trees -

Marksman - A DPS focused skill tree, it mainly improves upon Red Hood’s damage and critical attacks.

Brawler - Focused on melee damage and throw counters, it leverages Jason’s enormous size and bulk.

Vengeance - This skill increases Red Hood’s damage against certain enemies in various scenarios.

Knighthood - Character-specific skill tree for Red Hood.

In addition, a wide range of gear is accessible to players in Gotham Knights. Red Hood equips his iconic dual handguns to fight crime in Gotham City. Being the largest member of the Bat family, Jason is also an excellent brawler.

Recommended skills from an endgame perspective for him are Human Bomb, Coup De Grace, Combined Fire, Mystical Leap, and finally Iron Grip.

Who is Red Hood in Gotham Knights?

Jason Todd aka Red Hood was the successor to Dick Grayson as Robin when the latter left to fight crime as Nightwing in Bludhaven.

After dying a torturous death at the hands of the Joker, Jason was resurrected by the League of Assassins in a Lazarus Pit. Being brought back to life, however, broke his mind and changed him completely. Red Hood returned with a vengeance to dish out justice on the scum of Gotham in an incredibly violent and lethal fashion.

The Red Hood in Gotham Knights is more mellowed-out and has forgone his lethal tendencies, preferring to use non-lethal rounds instead. Despite being incurably scarred by the effects of the Lazarus Pit, Jason has managed to reconcile with both Batman and his former teammates, and returns as a more in-control Red Hood in Gotham Knights.

