5 most effective skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal's open-world superhero action-adventure game Gotham Knights has finally been released to the masses. While the title might not have exceeded or even met the expectations of long-time fans of the Batman Arkham games, it is still a fun experience set in the Batman universe.

Gotham Knights sees players take on the roles of four iconic Bat family members, i.e., Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Red Hood (Jason Todd), and Robin (Tim Drake). The characters venture out into the streets of Gotham City to tackle the criminal forces that conspire to take over the city after the death of Bruce Wayne, aka the Batman.

The intriguing narrative and visually arresting open world make for a compelling action-adventure game akin to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham title. However, one striking distinction between Gotham Knights and the Arkhamverse titles is the introduction of mild RPG mechanics that allow players to customize their gameplay experience.

One of the most crucial aspects of combat in Gotham Knights is the skills system, which is unique for every character. The former Robin, Dick Grayson, better known as Nightwing, is one of the most versatile playable characters in the game, thanks to his melee and ranged skills.

Here are five of the best and most efficient skills that players can unlock for Nightwing in Gotham Knights.

Aerial Bounce, Nest Buffs+, and 3 other effective skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

1) Aerial Bounce

Found under the Raptor skill tree

Costs 2 AP

Aerial Bounce basically leverages Nightwing's ability to stay airborne during combat. It allows him to bounce off an enemy after an aerial attack to propel himself back into the air.

This maneuver can be done up to three times in quick succession, giving Nightwing a chance to deal damage to enemies while staying safe from harm.

Most enemies in Gotham Knights are susceptible to aerial attacks, making Aerieal Bounce an essential tool in Nightwing's arsenal.

2) Family Ties

Found under the Pack Leader skill tree

Costs 1 AP

The Family Ties is mostly a cooperative multiplayer-focused skill, but it also has bonus effects for those who play the game solo.

The skill increases the defensive attributes of Nightwing by 10%. This might not seem a lot, but it can be the difference between staying alive and dying during a boss fight.

3) Momentum Regen

Found under the Pack Leader skill tree

Costs 2 AP

Momentum is a crucial element of combat in Gotham Knights, as it is used to execute the ultimate attacks of the heroes in the game.

Momentum Regen, as the name suggests, allows Nightwing to essentially regenerate the momentum bar quickly in order to perform the ultimate attack more often.

4) Assassin's Mark

Found under the Raptor skill tree

Costs 2 AP

As the name suggests, Assassin's Mark allows Nightwing to mark targets, which in turn lets him deal 10% extra damage per hit to the marked enemies.

This skill is very useful for crowd control in certain side quests. It's also a very useful tool in co-op multiplayer, as it allows both the host and the player who joined the session to deal extra damage to enemies.

5) Nest Buffs+

Found under the Knighthood skill tree

Costs 3 AP

This skill improves the already powerful Nest ability of Nightwing, increasing the Nest damage by almost 150% and healing effects to 100%. It is a perfect tool for co-op multiplayer sessions.

The skill also has the same effect in solo sessions, making it the most effective and useful tool in Nightwing's arsenal for end-game quests and boss fights.

Nightwing is a "jack of all trades" character, making him the perfect character for co-op sessions.

With these skills, players can easily make the character an unstoppable force against the many challenges, enemies, and boss fights in Gotham Knights.

