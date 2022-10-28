5 most effective skills for Red Hood in Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal's newly released open-world action-adventure game Gotham Knights might not be the successor to the stellar Arkham titles as fans thought it would be. However, it still brings some really interesting ideas to the table when it comes to gameplay and narrative for a Batman game.

Despite being set in the same setting as the Batman Arkham games, Gotham Knights does not feature the Dark Knight as the protagnist. Instead, it allows players to step into the shoes of the iconic Bat family members, including Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Tim Drake aka Robin and the most surprising addition to the team, Jason Todd aka Red Hood.

The former Robin, Red Hood might not be the most ideal member of the Bat family, given the character's history. However, he is easily the most fun to play with in the game, in part due to his combat skills. Here are five of the best and most efficient skills for Red Hood in Gotham Knights.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Critical Expertise to Shadow Vengeance - 5 most efficient skills for Red Hood in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights also introduces mild RPG elements into the mix, giving players freedom over their favorite Bat family members' skills, weapons, armor, and more to tailor them towards their preferred playstyle.

The aspect of combat skills is where the game's RPG elements shine the most. They give players an extensive list of offensive and defensive skills to choose from, drastically affecting how they approach fight scenarios in the game.

1) Critical Expertise

Found under the Marksman skill tree

Costs 1 AP

Critical Expertise is one of the earliest skills that players can unlock for Red Hood that has a significant effect on combat. It basically increases his attacks' critical damage, both ranged and melee. This is really helpful to deal massive damage to enemies in a short amount of time, useful in crowd control as well as boss fights.

2) Lucky Rounds

Found under the Marksman skill tree

Costs 2 AP

Lucky Rounds is basically a high DPS skill that boosts Red Hood's ranged attacks, and also gives him the chance to deal five times the base damage. It also unlocks fairly early in the Marksman skill tree, and can be really helpful in increasing the damage dealt via Red Hood's bullets.

3) Quickfire Expert

Found under the Marksman skill tree

Costs 3 AP

While Red Hood is an expert close-quarter combatant, his real strength is in the ranged options in his arsenal. The Quickfire Expert skill basically increases ranged damage when in a combo, and also boosts the critical damage dealth using skills or ultimate attack.

While the skill does not affect Red Hood's melee attacks, it gives the necessary boost to his ranged options that make up the bulk of his moveset.

4) Ducra's Training

Found under the Knighthood skill tree

Costs 3 AP

The Ducra's Training skill enhances Red Hood's already-overpowered Ultimate Momentum ability. It reduces the lock-on time by 50%, allowing players to use the ability more easily.

Unlocking the Ducra's Training skill will take some time, given the Knighthood skill tree becomes unlocked only after completing a certain amount of open-world challenges in Gotham Knights. However, it is totally worth the grind.

5) Shadow Vengeance

Found under the Knighthood skill tree

Costs 3 AP

Shadow Vengeance is yet another Knighthood skill that boosts Red Hood's damage-dealing capacity with the Ultimate Momentum ability. Additionally, it also allows him to use it twice before cooldown.

Along with skills like Ducra's Training and Quickfire Expert, players can easily take down high-level enemies and bosses without much hassle.

Most of Red Hood's most effective combat skills are geared towards his ranged attacks, and as such, the character is much more efficient with bullets than melee combat. While he can be a lethal force with his melee attacks, the character is more suited for ranged combat.

With the skills mentioned here, players can easily boost Red Hood's base DPS, while also enhancing his Ultimate Momentum ability, making him a formidable force against enemies and bosses in Gotham Knights.

