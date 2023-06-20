On June 20, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts about ongoing drama and controversies in the streaming industry. During the Just Chatting segment, he came across a viral clip of Nicholas "Nickmercs'" calling out political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." After hearing what the FaZe Clan co-owner said, xQc took the opportunity to express his dissatisfaction with HasaAbi's recent takes.

He accused the Turkish-American personality of "dog-whistling" about his anti-gambling views. He explained:

"I mean, Hasan said... what Nick was saying is that people can interpret it however they want. It's like, dog-whistling. And it's, like, hidden meaning and s**t like that. And then, Hasan goes on his stream and goes talks about Kick and he does dog-whistling, for people that are, like, anti-gambling type of s**t."

Felix went on to say that HasanAbi "flips back" on his opinions:

"Hasan goes live on stream and flips it right back out, and does that today! Like, an hour ago. I saw the clips. I went live a minute after he said it. And, it's quite literally, the same sort of f**king dog s**t dog-whistling. I said it! It's the same f**king thing! It actually is! It's not the same ideology, it's the same method that I'm talking."

Timestamp: 00:53:10

"Hasan is openly anti-gamba so how can he dog whistle" - Online community shocked by xQc's take on HasanAbi

xQc's strong accusations were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread garnering over 265 responses. Some joked that "dog-whistling" was a new buzzword:

Others speculated that the former Overwatch pro's sentiments were seemingly influenced by Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv":

Redditor u/JoeLikesThings wondered about what HasanAbi had said that prompted Felix to label him a "dog-whistler." They elaborated:

"Is my brain melting or does what Hasan say have nothing to do with dog whistling Dog whistling is like... alluding to something but without really saying it, right? So you can't be criticized for saying it? But Hasan is openly anti-gamba so how can he dog whistle?"

Reddit user u/Kind_Table_1865 was curious about what happened behind the scenes that caused xQc to have a "full meltdown" during the livestream:

Here are some more pertinent reactions from the subreddit:

This is not the first time xQc has clashed with HasanAbi. One of their most viral squabbles occurred last year (June 2022) when the former created a contentious streamer tier list. After calling each other out on several occasions, the internet personalities buried the hatchet and apologized to each other.

