Pokimane gives her hot take on popular Twitch streamers switching platforms, says it's "not at all impressive"

On June 11, 2023, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel after a 12-day hiatus. During the Just Chatting segment, fans wanted to know her thoughts on streamers who had shifted from Twitch and moved to other platforms. Pokimane compared the situation to popular content creators jumping ship to Microsoft's Mixer, which has ceased to exist.

Continuing further, the Moroccan-Canadian personality gave her "hot take," saying that she has yet to see a livestreaming platform that has impressed her. After explaining what she thought were the factors that made a platform "viable," Imane added:

"To me, it's not at all impressive for someone who's huge to go somewhere and have viewers, because you're already popular. Right? But, until I see an actual platform be able to make creators... like Twitch does and has, frankly, I'd find that impressive, exciting. I think that's what would really add to this ecosystem of streaming as a whole."

Pokimane talks about streamers leaving Twitch for other platforms

Pokimane was about an hour into her livestream earlier today when her attention was drawn to viewers who wanted to know her thoughts on content creators leaving Twitch. Responding to this, she said:

"It just reminds me a lot of, like, Mixer, a year or two ago. I'm not so sure... okay. Actually, this might be kind of a hot take. I have yet to be impressed by any other platform for streaming."

The former OfflineTV member admitted that Twitch has recently made questionable and "disappointing" decisions. She then claimed that seeing budding content creators "pop off" on a platform is the "real indicator" of its viability:

"Obviously, yes, Twitch has done a lot of disappointing things as of late. But, for me, the real indicator that a streaming platform is viable is if I see a smaller creator pop off on that platform."

Timestamp: 01:12:40

A few moments later, Pokimane cited the example of YouTube and added:

"YouTube is almost there. But you still can't really swap to YouTube without having a pre-existing channel. It's like the only way. Like a pre-existing... semi-popular channel. So... yeah!"

The 27-year-old threw shade at Rumble and Kick, stating that she will continue to livestream on Twitch:

"And, I'm not going to lie. Like... your only alternatives are a platform rooted in alt-right content creators and a platform rooted in crypto-gambling content creators. These choices are a*s! I'll stick to my Amazon Primes for now. We'll see what the future holds, I guess."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Pokimane's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing over 245 responses. Here's what netizens commented:

Pokimane is a very popular personality in the streaming industry. In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, she is also an avid gamer. She has played Valorant, Among Us, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Minecraft on her channel.

Poll : 0 votes