"He probably did it for money" - Pokimane gives her take on Mizkif's decision to sign with Rumble

On May 30, 2023, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" commented on the recent controversy surrounding One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif's" decision to sign with Rumble. She was initially unaware of the platform before her community shared insights, saying that Rumble is similar to Kick but for conservatives.

After learning about it, the Moroccan-Canadian personality suggested that it was "unfortunate" that Mizkif signed with the platform. She remarked:

"Hmm... I mean, obviously, he probably did it for money. It is... unfortunate. I don't think he needs the money."

Pokimane wants to talk with Mizkif about his decision to sign with Rumble on the livestream

Pokimane was troubleshooting on her livestream when her attention was drawn to a viewer who wanted to know her thoughts on Mizkif signing a deal with Rumble. She was unaware of the platform and asked her audience to fill her in. They responded:

"What's a Rumble site? 'I think Rumble is like Kick but for conservatives, mostly.' Huh?! 'Rumble is a right-wing 'free speech' YouTube clone.' What in the world?"

After speculating that Mizkif joined the platform for financial reasons, the former OfflineTV member said that she wanted to discuss his decision on the livestream:

"Honestly, I should talk to him about this on stream. That's probably the fairest way to do this."

Timestamp: 00:04:30

After a brief pause, Pokimane added:

"Yes, sorry. I mean, no, on stream. All good. Because that's the kind of guy Miz is! You know? He's happy to make content on anything."

Netizens react to Pokimane's take on Mizkif livestreaming on Rumble

Pokimane's reaction to Mizkif's latest livestreaming deal was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/kinglex1 lauded her for "not switching her stance":

Meanwhile, another community member shared political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" perspective on the matter:

Reddit community discussing Mizkif's livestreaming deal with Rumble (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Reddit user u/blackjazz_soceity, taking money from Rumble is "just as bad" as accepting a deal from a gambling platform such as Stake:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Mizkif announced his Rumble livestreaming deal on May 29, 2023. He clarified that this is not an exclusive deal and that he will now be streaming four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). The Texan also hinted that the Toronto-based platform has signed more content creators.

Poll : 0 votes