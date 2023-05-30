Create

"He probably did it for money" - Pokimane gives her take on Mizkif's decision to sign with Rumble

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 30, 2023 07:08 GMT
Pokimane reacts to Mizkif
Pokimane reacts to Mizkif's Rumble deal (Images via Pokimane/Twitter, Mizkif/Twitch, and Sportskeeda)

On May 30, 2023, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" commented on the recent controversy surrounding One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif's" decision to sign with Rumble. She was initially unaware of the platform before her community shared insights, saying that Rumble is similar to Kick but for conservatives.

After learning about it, the Moroccan-Canadian personality suggested that it was "unfortunate" that Mizkif signed with the platform. She remarked:

"Hmm... I mean, obviously, he probably did it for money. It is... unfortunate. I don't think he needs the money."

Pokimane wants to talk with Mizkif about his decision to sign with Rumble on the livestream

Pokimane was troubleshooting on her livestream when her attention was drawn to a viewer who wanted to know her thoughts on Mizkif signing a deal with Rumble. She was unaware of the platform and asked her audience to fill her in. They responded:

"What's a Rumble site? 'I think Rumble is like Kick but for conservatives, mostly.' Huh?! 'Rumble is a right-wing 'free speech' YouTube clone.' What in the world?"

After speculating that Mizkif joined the platform for financial reasons, the former OfflineTV member said that she wanted to discuss his decision on the livestream:

"Honestly, I should talk to him about this on stream. That's probably the fairest way to do this."

Timestamp: 00:04:30

After a brief pause, Pokimane added:

"Yes, sorry. I mean, no, on stream. All good. Because that's the kind of guy Miz is! You know? He's happy to make content on anything."

Netizens react to Pokimane's take on Mizkif livestreaming on Rumble

Pokimane's reaction to Mizkif's latest livestreaming deal was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/kinglex1 lauded her for "not switching her stance":

Comment by u/kinglex1 from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail

Meanwhile, another community member shared political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" perspective on the matter:

Reddit community discussing Mizkif&#039;s livestreaming deal with Rumble (Image via r/LivestreamFail)
Reddit community discussing Mizkif's livestreaming deal with Rumble (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Reddit user u/blackjazz_soceity, taking money from Rumble is "just as bad" as accepting a deal from a gambling platform such as Stake:

Comment by u/blackjazz_society from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Comment by u/monkpeel from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/ethan_reemzz from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Witty_Palpitation490 from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/EbolaMan123 from discussion pokimane on mizkif rumble, incoming podcast lets gooooo in LivestreamFail

Mizkif announced his Rumble livestreaming deal on May 29, 2023. He clarified that this is not an exclusive deal and that he will now be streaming four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). The Texan also hinted that the Toronto-based platform has signed more content creators.

