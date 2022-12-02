"That scared me so much!" - Pokimane reacts after Apple Watch unexpectedly notifies her on livestream

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" found herself in a peculiar position after her Apple Watch unexpectedly notified her during a livestream on November 27. Imane was listening to a Spotify playlist and loudly reading out the names of a few popular songs.

The content creator's Apple Watch detected that she was talking about music at that exact moment and notified her that she could add songs to the Apple Music playlist.

The sudden notification visibly startled the OfflineTV co-founder, who quickly shushed the smart wearable. While silencing the notification, Pokimane exclaimed:

"Shut the f**k up, please! That scared me so much!"

Pokimane explains why she gets frightened to hear smart gadgets notify her of things on livestream

Pokimane was going through a Spotify playlist at the 26-minute mark of her November 27 livestream when her Apple Watch alerted her. The device's notification said:

"You can add that to your Apple Music library. You can ask me to play..."

This startled the Twitch star, who panicked and tried to turn off the notification as quickly as she could. Imane successfully stopped the Apple Watch notification before any personal information was leaked on her livestream.

Timestamp: 00:26:40

Imane expressed her displeasure with the Apple Watch's shenanigans, saying:

"That scared me so much! That was my Apple Watch! Who the f**k asked you?"

The 26-year-old streamer went on to explain why she was scared by notifications like these. She recalled how some people tried and tricked the smart devices of content creators to leak their addresses and other personal information:

"Stuff like this, like, it frightens me so intensely, because... like, you know how people sometimes try to trick your Alexa and stuff just to say your address? It freaks me out."

Imane noticed a Twitch viewer sharing a link to an Apple Music playlist a few moments later. She jokingly replied:

"Oh and there's this one. If you want to find it on Apple Music. But don't! Go on Spotify, because Apple Music is a**! As you can see by her (streamer points at her Apple Watch) talking when I didn't f***ing ask, b***ch!"

Fans react to Pokimane getting scared by her Apple Watch's sudden notification

Fans on the Twitch chat had a wide range of reactions, with the majority of them laughing after seeing the streamer getting scared. Here's what her Twitch viewers had to say:

Twitch chat reacting to the streamer getting scared after her Apple Watch notifies her (Image via Twitch)

Pokimane is a Twitch veteran who began her livestreaming career in 2016. Earlier this year, she became one of the first female content creators on the platform to amass more than nine million followers on her channel.

