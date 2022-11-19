Pokimane's 5 most viral stream moments of all time

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most well-known and influential personalities in the streaming world.

Having started her online career in 2016, she has gone on to amass more than nine million followers on her Twitch channel since then, making her a top creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Over the course of her journey, several moments from her livestream have gone viral. This list features some of her most-watched Twitch clips that took over the internet.

Top 5 times Pokimane's clips went viral on the internet

5) Pokimane's "controversial take" on women

In December 2021, a five-second clip went viral, during which the streamer can seemingly be seen providing a controversial opinion on women. Imane was heard saying:

"All women belong in the kitchen."

It was visibly evident that the OfflineTV co-founder was joking, but due to the out-of-context nature of the clip, the moment started to make headlines.

A few days later, Pokimane addressed the community regarding the controversy and clarified:

"It was a f***ing joke, dudes. I feel like the worst thing is having to explain a joke. Really, guys, don’t worry guys. God, I’m not sexist. On God, for real, not sexist by the way. I bet you a buck fifty that I’m not, I swear.”

4) Pokimane calls out Corinna Kopf after the latter accuses her of promoting gambling

In September this year, another controversy took over the streaming community, during which prominent internet personality Corinna Kopf accused Imane of promoting gambling on her stream.

The Moroccan-Canadian star hit back at Kopf by throwing shade at her for promoting "illegal crypto gambling websites." She went on to ask if the latter was looking forward to joining her YouTube editing team:

"'Probably should delete. Promotes gambling.' Wow! Thank you for the amazing suggestion, Corrina. Now that you've lost your job, promoting illegal crypto gambling websites, would you like to join my YouTube editing team?! Is that what you're asking here?"

The clip has attracted more than 312,000 views.

3) Pokimane talks about her YouTube channel views plummeting and reveals earnings

In November last year, the 26-year-old had a discussion about the performance of her secondary YouTube channel, which focuses on sharing small clips from her livestream.

She claimed that her viewership had dropped significantly while also revealing that she had earned $9,890.90 on her alternative channel. She stated:

"My clips channel had a lot of issues, where we were getting like, 900k views in a day, and then it just collapsed to 100k. Like, look at this. All of the videos- I don't even care about showing this (hovers her mouse over the revenue earned box).

Imane continued the conversation by claiming that the higher-ups on YouTube did not assist her in resolving the issue with her channel.

2) Pokimane reveals a male peer said that she uploads social media pictures for "male validation"

The Twitch sensation returned to livestreaming after a month-long hiatus on September 2, 2022, and spoke about an interaction she had with a male colleague.

Pokimane mentioned that the unnamed individual claimed that she uploaded content to social media platforms for "male validation":

"One mother flipper, dead a** was all up in my DMs, talking about, 'You did this for male validation! Meh, meh, meh, meh!' I was like, 'You tweet s**t out all the time for validation too.' And he's like, 'Oh, so you agree with me?!' And I'm like, 'No! I'm pointing out the fact that we clearly don't see eye to eye.'"

The minute-long clip concluded with Imane saying:

"He dead a** said some s**t like, 'If I was your dad, I'd be disappointed!'"

1) Pokimane sets a custom donation cap of $5 for her livestreams

Pokimane's most viral streaming moment dates back to November 2020, during which she revealed having created a custom donation cap of $5.

She expressed gratitude to the streaming community for supporting her ever since she started livestreaming on Twitch, and said:

"I worked with StreamLabs in order to create a custom donation cap of $5 on my channnel. I think this might be the first time they've ever done that. I'm not really sure. I just really want to thank you guys for supporting me when I was in high school, when I was in $20,000 in debt in university, to the very, very lucky place where I am today. And where I consider anything more than that just unnecessary."

The Twitch clip has received over 590,715 views.

