Watch: Pokimane shares her thoughts about Sykkuno's earnings from YouTube

A recent Imane “Pokimane” stream had her watching Sykkuno leaving Twitch behind and switching to YouTube. After spending several moments laughing hysterically, she paused and said she was genuinely happy to see Sykkuno making money on his transfer to YouTube.

While Poki, as a streamer, is on Twitch’s payroll, she’s glad to see her friends succeeding, no matter where it might be.

Pokimane is glad to see Sykkuno “Oh geez” his way to the bank

Sykkuno recently revealed that he would sign up with YouTube instead of Twitch and had several reasons for wanting to do so. At the end of the day, a streamer’s goal is to make a living, and it seems like he’s going to do much better on YouTube.

Pokimane spoke up about her friends’ decision on a recent stream.

“I am happy for him, and I can’t wait, I want to watch him ‘oh geez’ it all the way to the bank! All the way to the bank!”

Pokimane seemed genuinely excited for her friend, glad to see he would make a nice, big paycheck on YouTube. When she said “Oh geez,” she also had her chat shown on screen, where several users were imitating Sykkuno’s trademark “Oh geez.”

“Yes, sir. Yes sir! Honestly, I’m, I know it’s like, ‘what’s your opinion on this?’ and I’m almost always happy to see someone get a platform deal, because that’s to me, 'Oh my god, a big corporation giving out lots of money to someone I know.'”

The streamer was open about wanting to see her friends succeed, whether it’s on Twitch or YouTube. She joked about making tons of money off of platform deals as well.

“Let’s suck them dry! You know? I’m just happy to see people make money. That’s it.”

Sykkuno’s time with Twitch has come to an end, and at the very least, his friend Pokimane could not be happier for him.

Social media responds to Pokimane’s talk of Sykkuno

There’s a fair amount of crossover between Poki and Sykkuno fans, so several people were openly happy for the streamer, too, glad to see him become successful with his YouTube deal. Several people came together to show their love for Sykkuno.

The Sykkuno meme of “Oh geez” came up in the comments section as well, with several users paying tribute to the streamer through that particular meme.

Some chose to talk about the differences between YouTube and Twitch, some saying YouTube is much better. Although Twitch has better discovery tools, that could always change in the future on the red brand.

Some YouTube commenters thought Imane was being backhanded by saying Sykkuno was a sell-out, but others weren’t so sure. After all, the goal of a streamer is to make money, and making more money off of a deal is a great move for him.

Either way, the deal has been made, and whether people like it or not, Sykkuno has made his shift to YouTube. Imane and other streamers tend to agree that it was the right move for the streamer as his Twitch contract had expired.

