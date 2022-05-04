"I look like a Picasso painting"- xQc shares his thoughts about the beauty filters on Pokimane's camera

xQc recently shared his thoughts on Pokimane's camera beauty filters. As fans might already know, Twitch giants Pokimane and xQc have finally aired the first episode of their much-anticipated podcast together. The podcast was livestreamed on Poki's stream at her own house.

Naturally, given the fun and bold personality of the duo, it's no wonder there will be some crazy moments during the livestream. And that's precisely what happened when xQc revealed that Pokimane uses some kind of beauty filter on her camera. Furthermore, the streamer hilariously compares himself to a Picasso painting.

"Yeah, I looked like painted on a f****** canvas and I looked like a f****** Picasso painting man."

xQc talks about the beauty filter on Pokimane's camera in his recent livestream

In his most recent livestream, after a successful podcast trail run with Twitch star Pokimane, xQc hilariously revealed some inside details on her camera filters. While on the podcast, viewers noticed some major changes in xQc's looks and pointed out that he used some kind of makeup during the podcast.

However, interestingly, debunking all the makeup rumors, xQc finally shared his real thoughts about the beauty filters on Pokimane's camera. Speaking more about the filter, the streamer hilariously notes:

"Guys, guys, oki has f****** like a beauty filter on the camera. Literally you can see, you can literally see it's flicker on and off. You say I've makeup, it's not, it's not, it's not like that. You guys are so f****** dumb. "

Continuing his trail of thought, he revealed:

"I said because I thought that was overly apparent but she put like a small bit of powder over like here or some sh**. That's, that was it and the rest is the camera. The camera is just it, it just has it's filters on. Literally both above my eyebrows, both my cheeks, my lips, my face, my teeth, it was like everything, even my hair, my neck it was all like, it was I had like white strips everywhere like what are you talking about man."

Replaying the podcast, xQc even pointed out the thin lines on his lips.

"It's putting a line on my lips. Look, look, look, look, look. It's lips, it's giving me a lip liner. Look, it's putting a lip liner."

Fans react to the hilarious camera filter reveal

As expected, xQc's hilarious take on beauty filters elicited a plethora of reactions from fans. One YouTube user even joked about xQc getting plastic surgery to change his facial features, especially for the podcast.

Fans react to the hilarious camera filter reveal (Image via- React Archive/YouTube)

Diving deep into personal as well as professional topics, the duo can be seen having a lot of fun together on the podcast. With over 10.5 million and 9 million followers on the purple platform respectively, it's no surprise that there was a flurry of excitement on multiple social media platforms for this project.

Poki and xQc have collaborated quite a lot in the past as well. However, the two met in real life for the first time after covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

With this in mind, fans are deliberately waiting for the podcast's second episode. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation as to when the duo is planning to roll out the next episode. So, it seems like fans might have to wait a little longer.

