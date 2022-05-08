Did Pokimane really say that “women belong in the kitchen”?

Pokimane and controversies go hand in hand like bread and butter. As soon as one controversy ends, another takes its place.

From saying the N-word on livestream to her highly controversial remarks about women in the kitchen, Pokimane has had her fair share of debacles. And that's precisely what happened way back in December 2021, when she made a hugely controversial remark about women as a joke.

In a rather innocent attempt to make fun of the situation, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer threw out a highly controversial joke, stating:

However, this claim is not as scandalous and sexist as many people believe it to be. Here's exactly what happened.

"Women belong in the kitchen": Pokimane's sarcasm went lost on viewers

Way back in the December 2021 livestream, Poki made a controversial joke, stating that all women belong in the kitchen. To put it simply, it all started when she was asked whether or not she thought that women should 'cook and clean' in a relationship. To this, Pokimane laughed and simply replied:

"All women belong in the kitchen."

Although the claim was just a sarcastic reply to the question, the audience was triggered. Basically, since the joke was quite a sensitive topic to begin with, it wasn't well received by the viewers. As expected, the streamer started getting a lot of backlash on her Twitch livestream chat.

However, it was all a mere joke and nothing else. Later on, Poki even explained everything on the livestream, saying that it was just a joke and that she is not a sexist.

Following seven days of hate and intense drama, Poki finally addressed her controversial claim, saying:

"I mean, like, a few reasons, I guess. For starters, I really like food, so I’m in the kitchen a lot. Secondly, I don’t make the rules, I just repeat them sometimes."

Continuing her trail of thought, she added:

"It was a f**king joke dudes. I feel like the worst thing is having to explain a joke. Really, guys, don’t worry guys. God, I’m not sexist. On God, for real, not sexist by the way. I bet you a buck fifty that I’m not, I swear.”

Despite making her position extremely clear on the entire matter, it is safe to say that this controversial claim will continue to linger. The majority of the viewers out there still don't understand the sarcasm behind Poki's joke.

Notably, she has always been one of the strongest voices for women in the gaming community. The Legacy Streamer of the Year 2022 always voices up against male domination in the streaming industry and has always been the biggest cheerleader of all content creating women in the gaming community.

It goes without saying that despite getting trolled multiple times, Pokimane has definitely made her mark in the streaming industry as one of the most prominent female content creators.

With over nine million followers on Twitch and six million on Instagram, Poki is one of the most adored content creators out there.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul