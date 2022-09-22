Pokimane claps back at Corinna Kopf by offering a job on her editing team after being accused of promoting gambling

Imane "Pokimane" hit back at gambling streamer Corinna Kopf while streaming because shortly after Twitch severely restricted gambling on their platform, Kopf tweeted an old screenshot of Imane, insinuating that she had promoted gambling in the past.

The Offline TV member clapped back by offering a job to the streamer who would need to stop her gambling streams after the ban.

The news of the ban on slots and roulette websites like Stake.com came after a huge social media backlash supported by big streamers such as Pokimane, Mizkif and HasanAbi.

With the new restrictions coming into effect from October 18, many streamers such as Corinna Kopf and TrainwrecksTV, who primarily gamble on stream as content, will be directly affected.

"Now that you've lost your job": Clip of Pokimane slyly offering Corinna Kopf an editing job after Twitch banned gambling gains traction on social media

While names like Roshtein, TrainwrecksTV, and xQc dominate the gambling world on Twitch, Corinna Kopf is not far behind. According to Sully Gnome, she was the seventh most-watched Slots streamer on the platform in the last 30 days with watchtime totalling to over 759,469 hours. She was sponsored by the largest crypto casino website, which was also on the list of banned sites - Stake.

After the ItsSliker drama, Mizkif and a bunch of other streamers decided to start a trend on Twitter called #Twitchstopgambling. As it happens, it worked.

Shortly after the announcement, Corinna posted this tweet tagging Pokimane and captioned it "probably should delete, promotes gambling."

While streaming today, Poki reacted to the tweet and had a clap back ready. She alluded to the fact that Corinna Kopf lost her job as a gambling streamer, and stated that she was welcome to join Imane's YouTube editing team:

"Wow! Thank you for the amazing suggestion, Corinna. Now that you've lost your job promoting illegal crypto gambling websites, would you like to join my YouTube editing team? Is that what you're asking here?"

Laughing at the insinuation that she has ever promoted gambling on her stream, the legacy streamer continued to explain why she was sitting in front of a PC which clearly had a slot game open:

"In this video, I explained that it was my friend doing that. And I was surprised? You know, like, what are they doing. Bruh."

Pokimane also tried to rationalize why Corinna Kopf was lashing out. She brought up the fact that the streamer is a multi-millionaire and should not have to worry about losing out on the "bag":

"I know she's just cus she lost her bag. But genuinely, your multi-million dollars in your bank account are going to be okay. You're gonna live, you’re gonna be fine. Take a breather. Okay?"'

She also appealed to Kopf to consider the viewers' bank accounts:

"Maybe instead of worrying about your bank account, worry about those who are watching you too. They kind of need it more than you do."

Corinna Kopf and Twitter's reaction to the clip

Corinna herself reacted to the clip, which was shared by streaming personality Jake Lucky. In the post, Corinna Kopf insinuated that Pokimane has undue power over Twitch and does not want to fight in case she also gets banned.

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf twitter.com/jakesucky/stat… Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane has some words for Corinna Kopf after the Twitch gambling ban Pokimane has some words for Corinna Kopf after the Twitch gambling ban 😳 https://t.co/N4PEnchu4l can’t say too much, she might get me banned off twitch can’t say too much, she might get me banned off twitch 😅 twitter.com/jakesucky/stat…

The clip was widely shared on the streaming-oriented subreddit Livestreamfail, gaining a lot of traction, with most people taking Pokimane's side.

The Canadian streamer of Moroccan descent has consistently pulled in large viewers to her channel. A founding member of the popular content creator group OfflineTV, Pokimane has been a prominent streamer. As one of the few renowned female creators on the platform, she has become a pioneer for aspiring female artists and fans.

Her tweets about gambling on Twitch were widely accepted by many on the platform. However, many defenders of the gambling-meta have derided her for getting it banned as well.

