"Wanting to grow that platform is 100% worse than bag chasing" - Streaming community divided by Mizkif's decision to sign with Rumble

On May 29, 2023, prominent Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" made headlines after revealing that he had signed a livestreaming deal with Rumble. He clarified that he would continue broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform and going live on Rumble twice a week. Later in the day, Mizkif stated that he did not accept the deal for the money but instead took the opportunity to grow the platform.

The Austin, Texas native's announcement was shared on Reddit and divided the streaming community. According to Redditor u/barryla, the content creator's decision to grow the platform was "100% worse" than wanting to make money. They elaborated:

"Wanting to grow that platform is 100% worse than bag chasing, though bag chasing by working with that platform is still pretty bad."

What did Mizkif say about his Rumble deal that left the streaming community divided?

At the three-hour mark of his livestream earlier today, Mizkif received a donation message from a viewer who joked about Rumble offering him a large sum of money which compelled him to sign with them. Responding to this, the 28-year-old said:

"It's not about the money. It's about growing the platform. I think you guys aren't getting that. Like... I don't know why you guys get that in your head?! (The streamer grins slyly)"

Timestamp: 03:30:20

Another fan questioned his decision to sign with the "worst possible" streaming platform. Matthew responded in jest, saying Twitch is "not that bad." A few moments later, he remarked:

"You guys think you're funny, huh? Well, pup does something f**king... you know, try to help out a platform grow, and you guys just s**t on me."

Reddit community reacts to the streamer's response after signing with Rumble

As mentioned earlier, the One True King (OTK) co-founder's clip sparked a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While some Redditors suggested Mizkif was only motivated by money:

Others gave the content creator the benefit of the doubt, saying that he was "clearly joking and being ironic":

Redditor u/skummydummy125 wanted Matthew to "be honest" and claimed that his stance on growing the platform was "worse":

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Mizkif is one of the most well-known personalities on the platform who is closely associated with the "Poggers Community." He rose to prominence after co-founding OTK with Zack "Asmongold," EsfandTV, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out.

In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Matthew is also an avid gamer, having played Super Mario 64, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, and Jump King on his channel.

