Asmongold claims he'll switch to Kick if they offer him a good deal, says he streams on Twitch for "YouTube content"

During a livestream on May 11, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" opened up about switching to broadcasting on other platforms like Kick. The discussion began when he was watching YouTuber Patrick CC's viral video, Twitch Won't Exist in 7 Years (The Self-Sabotage of a Live Stream Empire). In one of the segments, Patrick compared YouTube to Twitch, speculating that the top 1% of content creators on the latter "wouldn't immediately jump ship" to the former.

Asmongold shared his perspective on the situation and stated that he would accept a good deal from Twitch competitors if he was offered one. However, the Austin, Texas-based personality added that he would never take an exclusivity deal. He said:

"The main reason why I stream on here (Twitch) is just for YouTube content! I mean, this s**t is going to go on YouTube! So, whether it goes on YouTube from Twitch, or whether it goes on YouTube from Kick or... f**king Rumble, or Odysee, or YouTube, who cares?! It's all the same to me."

Asmongold thinks YouTube is losing livestreaming market share and talks about his potential switch to Twitch competitors

Earlier today, Asmongold was about an hour into his broadcast when he was watching the aforementioned video by Patrick CC. In it, the latter compared YouTube and Twitch and speculated on why streamers such as HasanAbi and Felix "xQc" would not switch to the Google-owned platform:

"If YouTube has their livestreaming page to operate exactly like Twitch or Kick, which wouldn't really be that hard for them, it wouldn't make any sense for small streamers to use Twitch. 1% streamers like Hasan(Abi) and xQc wouldn't immediately jump ship. Or maybe never, because they already have a huge following. At the same time, everybody has a price. Nobody thought Ludwig would switch platforms. But he did. So why hasn't YouTube tried to take over?"

When Asmongold heard this, he suggested that YouTube was losing market share. He elaborated:

"I think YouTube will (take over). I think YouTube will start paying people pretty soon. That's what makes sense. It's a smart thing for them to do. Like, they can't just sit around, and... I feel like, YouTube is losing market share right now."

Some fans claimed that there were a few content creators who were more popular on Twitch than on YouTube. Meanwhile, others stated that streamers switch platforms when they are offered good contracts.

Asmongold then shared his thoughts about a potential platform switch and stated:

"To me, this is my perspective, right? If I got a good deal from, like, Kick, or like, anything like that. I would take the deal, and I would stream there partially. Like, I would never take an exclusivity deal. But sure! I would stream on another platform."

Asmongold is one of the most popular figures on Twitch and is best known for playing a variety of MMORPG games. However, he has now been streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, for quite some time.

