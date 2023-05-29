"Twice a week" - Mizkif stuns community by announcing he will start streaming on Rumble

On May 29, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" caught the internet by surprise when he announced that he will now start streaming on Rumble. The Austin, Texas-based personality confirmed that he has not signed an exclusive livestreaming contract and that he plans to go live on the Twitch competitor twice a week. Sharing more details on the matter, Mizkif said:

"The announcement is... that... basically, I will be, twice a week, or a few hours, and that's it... I will be streaming on Rumble. Yes. I'll be streaming an additional day on Twitch. So now, instead of streaming three days, I'm streaming four (days). So... yeah!"

"They are trying to make the website more gaming-oriented" - Mizkif explains why he decided to accept Rumble livestreaming deal

Mizkif continued by stating that his decision to livestream twice a week on Rumble will not affect his regular Twitch broadcasts:

"It won't take away from Twitch at all. It basically is going to add time on Twitch. I'm literally going to be streaming more. And that's it! It's literally it. Basically, my alt streams with Syn4ack is just going to be on Rumble. That's it!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder revealed his updated streaming schedule. He also hinted that more streamers had signed deals with Rumble:

"I'm going to be streaming on Twitch - Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, and Sundays. And Rumble is getting streamers. They got Kai (Cenat), (IShow) Speed, JiDion. They have other streamers that are going over."

Timestamp: 02:53:40

Mizkif then explained why he chose to accept the livestreaming deal, claiming that the platform was becoming more gaming-oriented:

"And... they are trying to make the website more gaming-oriented. So, I was, like, 'Yeah! I'm down!' And I said, 'What do you want me to do?' And they were like, 'Miz, we literally just want you to play games. That's it.' So, I said, 'Okay. Can I play Classic WoW (World of Warcraft)?' And they're like, 'Sure!'"

"It’s a good move for his bank account but it’s a horrible look in terms of PR" - Online community divided by the streamer's announcement

Matthew's announcement was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The reaction thread amassed over 1,000 comments, Redditor u/EggFriedRice47 suggested that the 28-year-old's decision was a good one for his bank account. However, they believed that it was "horrible" in terms of public relations. They elaborated:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Sufficient_Row_2173 claimed that Kick is a better livestreaming platform than Rumble:

Here are some more relevant responses:

Earlier this month (on May 16, 2023) Mizkif suggested that Rumble is trying to change its "politically-driven" image by signing popular internet personalities, such as Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed."

Poll : 0 votes