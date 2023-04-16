Mizkif announces new season of popular gameshow Parasocial, reveals AI VTuber Neuro-Sama will participate

During a livestream on April 16, 2023, Twitch personality Matthew "Mizkif" announced the second season of his popular gameshow, Parasocial. The content creator stated that the first episode will air on April 19, 2023, at 1 PM CT.

He also revealed the season premiere theme and mentioned that popular VTubers will be pitted against "The Degenerates." Continuing further, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated that the sensational AI VTuber Neuro-Sama will appear as a special guest.

Mizkif talks about bringing back his popular gameshow Parasocial

Mizkif was 43 minutes into his broadcast earlier today when he expressed excitement about bringing back a gameshow he hosts:

"I have something interesting for you guys. I am very excited to announce that finally, after a whole year... I am bringing back a show. I'm going to do what I love to do and I'm going to have my shows. And it feels really good because... I never knew I'd even have them back."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then announced the return of Parasocial. He provided details about the first episode, saying:

"My first show, which is a show that I absolutely love to do... which we'll be doing first, is Parasocial, which will be literally (on) Wednesday. It is going to be (on) Wednesday. And the first crew is going to be the crowd favorite, which is... the W- oh, not the W. The VTubers vs The Degenerates. And with that crew... we have a special guest. I believe that we're going to have Neuro-Sama on the episode. The AI girl."

Timestamp: 00:43:50

Mizkif was delighted after revealing the specifics of the season premiere. Some Twitch viewers wanted to know who Neuro-Sama was, and the streamer explained:

"Yeah... it's pretty cool! Yep! The AI girl should be on the episode. Yep. 'No idea who that is.' She is a huge AI, literally. She's a girl that is an AI, that is very good. She's like a 5k Andy at this point. She is going to be on the show. So, it is very exciting stuff. I'm excited about it. And yeah, she's a 10k Andy. Sure. She's huge!"

Fans react to Mizkif's announcement

The Twitch chat was bustling with fan reactions, as numerous community members rejoiced after the 28-year-old personality announced Parasocial Season 2. Here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

Twitch chatterers were ecstatic after the streamer revealed the new season of his popular gameshow (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

For those who are unfamiliar, Parasocial is OTK's well-known gameshow, which takes its inspiration from Family Feud. In it, participants must guess the most common answers to the questions.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes