What is OTK's ELEVATED? Everything you need to know about the streamer organization's new show

On March 29, 2023, popular streamer organization One True King (OTK) took to Twitter to announce their brand new game show called ELEVATED. Twitch stars Emily "Emiru," Nick "Nmplol," EsfandTV, and Zack "Asmongold" provided more details about the upcoming event.

According to co-owners, ELEVATED is a game show that provides a platform for budding content creators to showcase their skills and talents. Furthermore, it will feature a considerable prize pool of $50,000. The event is scheduled to premiere in May 2023. OTK's official announcement reads:

"ELEVATED. Introducing our newest show where small streamers will be given the chance to showcase themselves to the world! Also, did we mention a $50,000 prize pool?"

Emiru, Nmplol, EsfandTV, and Asmongold speak about OTK's upcoming ELEVATED show

In a clip that lasted one minute and 14 seconds, Emiru, Nmplol, EsfandTV, and Asmongold provided details about their upcoming game show. It began with the professional cosplayer (Emiru) speaking about the most recent OTK Shareholders Meeting, during which the organization unveiled its content plans for the year.

EsfandTV joined in and explained that ELEVATED is a platform for "promising streamers" to showcase their talents:

"Right now, there are thousands of small streamers out there that don't have a way to showcase their talents to the community. So, on this show, we'll be using our platforms to find promising streamers and put their skills to the test."

Asmongold continued further on this subject and stated that those who rise to the top of the game show will be rewarded with "visibility, prize money, and name:"

"Those that are able to overcome the challenges and win over the audience, will be rewarded with visibility, prize money, and name."

Emiru then addressed those who would be interested in participating, stating that they could apply through the link that was included in the organization's tweet. Nmplol concluded the announcement by revealing that the event would take place in May:

"We wish you guys the best of luck, and we'll see you in May for the ELEVATED premiere."

"This is such an insanely good idea" - Streaming community reacts to ELEVATED

OTK's recent announcement garnered plenty of attention on Twitter, as several prominent personalities and fans provided their opinions. Professional Valorant player Travis "TDAWGG" commented:

"This is such an insanely good idea."

Twitch affiliate Luto Locke called the initiative "awesome" and was looking forward to seeing new talent rise from the upcoming game show:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

💌LOVELYNOVA_💌 @LovelyN0va @OTKnetwork @progressive @AlliedEsports Is there a deadline!?!? I need to make a video asap omg @OTKnetwork @progressive @AlliedEsports Is there a deadline!?!? I need to make a video asap omg 😳

🎬🖍️Blockbuster_Chick🎬 @BlockbusterChck @OTKnetwork @progressive @AlliedEsports Just submitted my application! Keeping my fingers and toes crossed for me and any of my streamer friends going for this! Best of luck! 🤞 @OTKnetwork @progressive @AlliedEsports Just submitted my application! Keeping my fingers and toes crossed for me and any of my streamer friends going for this! Best of luck! 🤞❤️🌈

OTK is currently one of the most well-known organizations in the streaming industry. It was co-founded by Matthew "Mizkif," Tips Out, Asmongold, and EsfandTV back in 2020. At the time of writing this article, ten content creators are on the organization's active roster.

