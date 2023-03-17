Asmongold reveals having dinner with Twitch's new CEO, claims the latter could possibly come to his livestream

During a livestream on March 17, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared some interesting details about a recent interaction he had with Twitch's new CEO, Dan Clancy. The streamer revealed that he got together with the latter for a dinner, during which they discussed people supporting and donating to AI content creators.

Asmongold also stated that he invited Dan Clancy to his livestream and that the latter confirmed his attendance. The Austin, Texas-based personality mentioned talking about "a lot of stuff on Twitch" and expressed surprise, saying Clancy knew what he was talking about.

'He said he'd come to the stream' - Asmongold talks about his conversation with Twitch's new CEO, Dan Clancy

During the starting moments of his broadcast, Asmongold reacted to the news of Dan Clancy being appointed as the new CEO of Twitch. After reading an update from a prominent esports personality, the content creator revealed that he recently had dinner with him. He stated:

"Imagine how I feel, when less than one week ago, I had dinner with Dan Clancy, and I showed him an AI cosplayer with an OnlyFans. Because he said- maybe he thought people wouldn't donate to AI. Yes, we had dinner with him (bursts out laughing). And he was like, 'Yeah, I don't know if people would really support an AI.' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah? You want to see?'"

Fans asked if the One True King (OTK) co-founder had invited Clancy to his livestream, to which he replied:

"Not only did I invite him onto my stream, but he said he'd come on. So, yeah!"

Timestamp: 01:13:45

Asmongold then recalled discussing Twitch with the new CEO and added:

"I talked to him about a lot of stuff on Twitch and I was surprised. He is a- I think he kind of knows what he's talking about. And I didn't agree with him on everything, but he had good reasoning for stuff. And, so, maybe that's going to happen. So, we'll see!"

Fans react to the streamer talking about Twitch's new CEO

Asmongold's clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the thread amassing over 165 fan reactions. Redditor u/Puzzleheaded_Pain_24 joked that the content creator would have to broadcast his interaction with Dan Clancy on his main channel:

Others speculated upon the possible reasons for Emmett Shear's resignation as CEO of Twitch:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Emmett Shear announced stepping down as Twitch's CEO on March 16, 2023, via a press release. The 40-year-old internet entrepreneur will continue to act as an adviser for the Amazon-owned platform.

