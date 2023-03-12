"Quality > quantity" - OfflineTV's victory over OTK for Best Content Organization at The Streamer Awards 2023 sparks debate in the streaming community

Blaire "QTCinderella's" much-anticipated special event, The Streamer Awards 2023, concluded earlier today (March 12, 2023). In addition to honoring some of the most prominent content creators, an award for the best streamer organization was also presented.

OfflineTV (OTV), One True King (OTK), VShojo, and 100 Thieves were among the organizations nominated in this category. OfflineTV triumphed over all competitors to win the "Best Content Organization title."

The announcement became a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with several community members debating OTV's victory over OTK. Redditor u/xenoz2020's comments attracted a handful of upvotes, in which they opined:

"Deserved. They made great content. Quality>quantity."

"OTK had, like, the worst year as an org" - Streaming community discusses why OfflineTV managed to win Best Content Organization at The Streamer Awards 2023

With more than 155 fans reacting, Reddit user u/AlphaGriffin recalled people wondering what OTV does. They then mentioned One True King having the "worst year as an organization" and cited losing members, s*xual harassment, and r*pe investigations as examples:

"Some people in chat were saying what does OTV do? It doesn't seem they thought about how OTK had, like, the worst year as an org, despite all the content they make. Losing multiple members, investigations relating to s*xual harassment and r*pe. Would have felt a bit weird if they did win, despite all that."

Another community member claimed that OfflineTV won because the organization has a larger fan base than OTK:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Ally8 wondered if OTV got a "helping hand" from xQc's community:

Several fans claimed that OTV's victory over OTK at The Streamer Awards was deserved:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Taking a look at OfflineTV's address at The Streamer Awards 2023

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" presented the Best Content Organization title at the annual ceremony.

Following the announcement of OfflineTV's victory, the group's most prominent members, Jeremy "Disguised Toast," Jody "QuaterJade," John "Masayoshi," and Yvonne "yvonnie," addressed the community.

Disguised Toast was surprised to win the award and expressed gratitude to those who voted for OTV:

"Wow! We got nothing prepared. We did not expect to win this. But, yeah! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, and shout out to all the OTV members who can't make it. OTV staff and... yeah, anyone you guys want to thank? That's it? Well..."

This year's Streamer Awards featured 26 categories, with Kai Cenat named Streamer of the Year. Readers interested in viewing the winners across all the categories can click here.

