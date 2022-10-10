"I don't feel confident as a streamer" - JakenBake shares his experience after meeting Twitch president

Popular IRL streamer JakenBake shared his experience meeting Twitch President Dan Clancy during TwitchCon 2022. Taking a direct jibe at Dan for his cold behavior towards streamers and creators, the latter revealed that he didn't feel very "confident" as a streamer with someone who was so "out of touch" and walked away feeling "depressed".

TwitchCon finally returned to San Diego for the first time since 2019. The three-day event kicked off with fan meets, surprise appearances, and controversies. Many fans, followers, and even creators shared photos and videos with their favorite high-profile streamers.

While social media has been flooded with many positive experiences, JakenBake shared a rather uncomfortable meeting with none other than Dan Clancy. He lamented:

"I don't feel confident as a streamer."

JakenBake took a brutal jibe at Dan Clancy during Twitchcon 2022 due to the new revenue sharing model

Pease add the tweet - https://twitter.com/lowcotv/status/1579145894179803137

There is no denying that Twitch has had a turbulent year so far, with some of its biggest talents such as Myth, Sykkuno, and LilyPichu making their switch to YouTube.

Just a couple of weeks ago, on September 21, Twitch changed its revenue sharing program with this new program, affecting some of the biggest creators. The current Twitch model works on a 50/50 split between partnered streamers and the purple platform when it comes to paid subscriptions. Some high-profile creators get a more generous 70/30 split.

This is set to change in June 2023, as all of the streamers working on the Amazon-owned platform get to keep 70% of the revenue for the first $100,000 earned and the share will revert back to the usual 50/50 cut for anything above that. As expected, the new threshold will have a major impact on Twitch's top 10% of streamers.

This is precisely why the majority of prominent streamers who have millions of followers and subscribers on their channel, are not happy with the way Twitch takes care of its creators.

Speaking about his meeting with Dan Clancy at TwitchCon 2022, JakenBake mushed:

"I'm gonna be honest dude, the President of Twitch. I'm sure personally I have no problem personally with him but honestly I don't feel confident as a streamer on the platform with someone who is that out of touch with what the streamers need and want. Very weird. I walked away feeling like depressed. Seriously sad."

JakenBake hopes he doesn't go missing after his comments on Dan Clancy

As expected, as soon as the reaction video was made public, it blew up on Twitter, eliciting a plethora of reactions from viewers worldwide. At the time of writing, the tweet has garnered over 7.2k likes and 612 retweets.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Lowco/Twitter)

Fans reaction (Image via Lowco/Twitter)

JakenBake is one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, boasting over 628k followers on Twitch alone. He is majorly known for his adventurous IRL streams and has brushed with danger on various occasions and even managed to capture the thrill on live broadcasts in front of thousands of viewers.

From terrifying gun pranks to spine chilling adventures, Jake has kept his audience entertained with his streams all around the globe.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes