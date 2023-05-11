Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has gone viral after showcasing a ChatGPT conversation. During a livestream on May 10, 2023, the French-Canadian personality revealed a conversation tab titled "Moving to Kick." It displayed Felix asking the chatbot for advice about signing with Kick and the best way to announce the contract's details to his community.

xQc was flabbergasted upon seeing this and claimed that he had not written it. The content creator also stated that he was not even on his system on the day the ChatGPT conversation took place:

"Oh, my god! Bro, who did this?! Brother, brother, this isn't even, bro! Like, what is this s**t, dude?! Dude! I didn't do this! Okay, I wasn't even there. Yesterday, I wasn't even on the computer. I wasn't even on the computer, dude!"

xQc refutes rumors of moving to Kick, claims ChatGPT conversation is a "troll"

At the 11-hour mark of his broadcast on May 10, xQc leaked his ChatGPT window. Fans quickly noticed a tab in which the streamer discussed his move to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick.

The former Overwatch pro's initial reaction was:

"What? I think it's pretty smart! (The streamer notices the 'Moving to Kick' tab) Oh, my god! God, I didn't write that! I didn't write that! It's not my account!"

After claiming that he was not on his computer on the day the conversation was recorded, he began scrolling through the inquiries. One of them read:

"I am the world's largest Twitch streamer and have signed with a new platform, Kick. What is the best way to announce my new contract to my viewers? I have been on Twitch my entire career."

Timestamp: 11:32:40

This was followed by a question in which "xQc" asked ChatGPT's thoughts on gambling-related content and mentioned Twitch controversy surrounding it:

"What about gambling? I had a big controversy on Twitch for gamba (gambling) and I'm going to be gambling on Kick. How do I handle this situation?"

After reading this, the 27-year-old streamer asserted that the AI conversation was a "troll":

"What the f**k?! Guys... that is troll, bro! That is just so troll. That is so troll, dude! That is just troll! I didn't do this! This chat is so f**king dumb, dude. Oh, man! Jesus! 'Is Double Rainbow going to pay out?' Shut up! Guys, who did it, anyway?"

Fans react to streamer "leaking" his move to Kick

xQc's ChatGPT conversation was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One viewer suggested that xQc may not be able to switch livestreaming platforms due to his ongoing court case with Sammy "Adept," while another community member speculated about the identities of the five superstar streamers that Kick announced would be joining the platform.

