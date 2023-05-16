Mizkif suggests Rumble is trying to change its "politically-driven" image by signing Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed

During a livestream on May 16, 2023, Twitch personality Matthew "Mizkif" reacted to Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed's" recent announcement. For those unaware, the latter took to Twitter to reveal that they have collaborated to produce a show called The Kai 'N Speed Show, which will be exclusive to Rumble. Seeing this, Matthew suggested that the platform was attempting to change its "politically-driven" image by signing prominent streamers:

"Yeah, Rumble is politically-driven. True. But, I feel like they're trying to change with Kai. Obviously. And Speed."

"They're not going to Kick?" - Mizkif shocked by Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's exclusive deal with Rumble

Fans informed Mizkif about the aforementioned announcement by Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed an hour and a half into his broadcast. Enthralled by the minute-long video and how the streamers managed to pack so much into it, the Twitch star remarked:

"What the hell! That was a crazy amount of s**t for one minute."

Matthew wondered if the situation meant that Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed would not be switching to Kick, saying:

"So does this mean they're not going to Kick? That's interesting. Because Kick, like, tweets nonstop about them. Damn! I just spaced out for five seconds. 'It's not exclusive deal but it's only the show.' 'It's not exclusive.' I mean, I assumed that. But, that makes sense. Damn!"

Timestamp: 01:33:00

Some Twitch Chatters mentioned that Rumble offered Joe Rogan $100 million to switch. The One True King (OTK) co-founder responded:

"'Rumble offered Joe Rogan a $100 million to switch.' Wait, what's Joe Rogan on... Joe Rogan streams?! On what? YouTube? Wait, did he not... Spotify? Yeah, but Spotify have streaming like Twitch does, right? I literally don't know. I don't ever use Spotify."

Mizkif went on to say that he didn't get the gist of The Kai 'N Speed Show:

"I just... don't understand what the f**k this is! I'll be real. I have no idea. Is it just, like, one show? 'Don't be jealous, kid.' (The streamer starts laughing) What the hell! 'They got a bag.' I mean, good for them! I'm not jealous. Pricks!"

Fans react to Mizkif's take

Mizkif's take on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed hosting a show exclusive to Rumble gained quite a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Adin Ross also commented on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's announcement, saying he was "hurt" to see the content creators favor Rumble over Kick.

