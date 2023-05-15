"Looks LIT AF": Fans react as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed announce show together on Rumble

Popular streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have announced they will be on a show together on Rumble. The two have become quite close in recent months, having collaborated with each other on numerous occasions. The news of the show, which will be starting on May 26, has caused quite a stir with fans who are looking forward to a steady collaboration between the two.

The show is titled The Kai 'N Speed Show and will be streamed exclusively on Rumble. Fans of the streamers were naturally very excited to hear the news after it was announced on social media with a short trailer for the same. A Twitter user by the moniker @LxckTV wrote this in reply to express his excitement:

"Actually looks LIT AF"

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat join Rumble as they collaborate for a show

Both Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have risen to the very top of the streaming industry within the last year. The two young black creators have become the top talent on their respective platforms, having won numerous awards. Kai was the recipient of multiple Streamer of the Year Awards this year, one from YouTube and the other from QTCInderella's Streamer Awards. Darren, on the other hand, got the Breakout Streamer of the Year award at this year's YouTube Streamy Awards.

Furthermore, the two have been collaborating for quite some time, having interacted on multiple streams on Twitch before IShowSpeed got banned from the platform. Since then, Kai Cenat has appeared on his broadcast on YouTube a couple of times.

The two share a lot of similar interests, with both streamers being characterized as young and energetic with over-the-top interactions on camera. The two have also dabbled extensively in songwriting and rapping. A highlight of their collaborative efforts over the years was when the two released a song together last month.

The news of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed collaborating on the show has got fans from both communities highly charged with social media being flooded by admirers wishing them luck and, in general, showing a lot of interest in what the two will do in the future. This will surely drive a lot of traffic to Rumble as well because both streamers primarily make content on Twitch and YouTube.

Here are some more Twitter reactions:

Virux @byVirux @KaiCenat Time to sign up on Rumble @ishowspeedsui Holy 🤯Time to sign up on Rumble @KaiCenat @ishowspeedsui Holy 🤯🔥 Time to sign up on Rumble

BenJammins @BenJammins @KaiCenat @ishowspeedsui this is better than most Hollywood movie trailers @KaiCenat @ishowspeedsui this is better than most Hollywood movie trailers

Not much information has been divulged about the show, but as per the official page on Rumble, it will be streamed live on the platform from May 26 at 5 PM EST. The official page on the website has already accrued over 5K followers and is expected to rise significantly, considering the creator's massive following.

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat has over five million followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of 55K in the last month. IShowSpeed is not far behind, recently reaching the 16 million subscriber mark on YouTube, making the duo quite formidable in terms of regular watchers.

