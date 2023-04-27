Twitch and YouTube stars Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to release song tomorrow

Twitch and YouTube stars Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" have announced that they will be releasing a song together. According to them, the single will drop on April 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm EST. The news has since gone viral on social media. The upcoming track is highly anticipated as both streamers have previously released original songs that have become massive hits among their fans.
The content creators have also shared snippets from their new single on TikTok and Instagram, creating quite a stir.
"Super f*cking big announcement": Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed go live on Instagram to announce upcoming song
Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have taken the streaming world by storm in recent years, rising to the top echelons of the industry. Both stars recently went live on Instagram to announce that their new single will be out soon.
Cenat hyped up the announcement, saying:
"Yo, everybody get in here now. We got a big, big, big, super big, super f*cking big announcement alright?"
He revealed that the song will be out on April 27, 2023, before showcasing a couple of bars from the rap:
"First things first, let me go ahead and tell you all bro, okay? Song's out tomorrow bro, Kai and Speed's song!"
In a TikTok clip posted later on Kai Cenat's account, both he and IShowSpeed can be seen dancing to the official version of the song.
Here is a clip of the TikTok uploaded to Twitter via Speedy Updates:
Fan reactions to the announcement
Both streamers are known to have loyal fans who are naturally excited to see them collaborate on a song. Here are some general reactions to the announcement on Twitter:
Both streamers have prior singing experience, with IShowSpeed's World Cup song going viral during the Qatar World Cup last year. Considering the large fanbase that each of them has, it is no wonder that the collaboration has caused such a stir online.