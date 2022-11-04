“New World Cup 2022 anthem”: Fans lose their minds over new IShowSpeed song hours before its release

Darren "IShowSpeed" is slated to release his brand new music video about the FIFA Football World cup in a few hours and fans are already hailing it as the new anthem for the event.

A fan's reaction in anticipation of the release of the song (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

The popular YouTube streamer is known for his obsession with football and already has a couple of music videos on the topic. A fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 17-year-old is famous for his obsessions with the Portuguese soccer star and already has a hit music video about him titled Ronaldo [Sewey].

IShowSpeed fans expect to be blown away by streamer's new music video titled World Cup

The Ohio-native streamer has risen to the very top of the streaming ladder and regularly pulls in tens of thousands of viewers to his streams.

Popular for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren is known for dabbling in European football despite living across the pond. He was one of the key attractions in the recent Sidemen charity football match held on September 24, 2022.

His beef with KSI manifested itself on the pitch when the American made quite a dangerous sliding tackle on the Sidemen member moments after the match started. His offside goal celebration and the way he rebuked the referee after it was disallowed were arguably the most memorable moments of the widely watched charity match.

He is also a regular FIFA streamer and clips of his hilarious reactions to opening packs in the premier football game are abound on the internet. Suffice it to say that the streamer has become a regular in the footballing circles and as the whole world gears up for the World Cup in Qatar this slated to begin next month, fans are positively excited about the new music video.

With the YouTube premiere of the World Cup song hours away, fans have already poured into the comments section to express their enthusiasm. Here are some of the reactions:

Fan reactions under the YouTuber premier (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Fan reactions on the premier YouTuber's page (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Twitter has also been buzzing since the news broke, with fans flocking to post their views. Many hailed IShowSpeed as a top-notch entertainer who knows how to work his audience. A few even thought that his song would top the official anthems released by FIFA.

Jay @anomalous00 @SpeedUpdates1 I have high expectations it better be good @SpeedUpdates1 I have high expectations it better be good

m4d0o3e @m4d0o3e @SpeedUpdates1 Guaranteed to be better than the official song @SpeedUpdates1 Guaranteed to be better than the official song

JJ @JJSANTANAA2K @SpeedUpdates1 Better Then Lil baby’s World Cup Song @SpeedUpdates1 Better Then Lil baby’s World Cup Song

Fans looking to listen to the brand new World Cup track can tune into Spotify right now or wait for the YouTube premiere to watch with thousands of fellow fans.

