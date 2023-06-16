Kai Cenat gives a sneak peek at his upcoming seven-day subathon in prison, plans on buying the abandoned location

On June 16, 2023, Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat gave fans a sneak peek at an upcoming seven-day livestream that he plans to host in a prison. The content creator decided to "leak" the location during a Just Chatting segment, claiming that he "deserved" it. He then started playing a video on his phone that showcased a person giving a tour of the facility, its cells, and the courtyard.

Cenat added that he wanted to buy the abandoned prison:

"Now here's the thing. Right? I might... I might want to - it's an abandoned jail, y'all. And, I'm thinking of buying that b**ch. I'm thinking about buying that b**ch just to have it."

Kai Cenat gives details of his upcoming subathon, explains why he wants to buy abandoned jail

Kai Cenat was almost two hours into his livestream earlier today when he revealed the location for his upcoming seven-day subathon. He said:

"The footage. Okay. I'm going to go ahead and leak it because I deserve it. I'm going to go ahead and leak it. Update! I've been telling y'all, above and beyond that though! I've been trying to tell y'all n****s that I'm really beyond that, though. Hold on. Okay. This is the only time y'all be able to see it."

The New Yorker then started playing a video on his phone and explained what was going on:

"Hey, look! Seven days in. There goes the cells. Hold on! This is the cell gate opening right now. Making sure that we got good Wi-Fi! Hold on. Got a little courtyard outside. Basketball court is somewhere around there, I think."

Timestamp: 01:56:55

A few moments later, the streamer laid out the plans for his next seven-day-long subathon, saying:

"Seven days in. We'll literally be on s**t, to where n****s would have to stay there for seven days. Like, straight! But here's the thing though, right, seven-day stream. It'll be a seven-day stream. 24/7 surveillance. Also, subathon s**t. But, minus a month. Okay?

At this point, Cenat expressed an interest in purchasing the abandoned prison. He then elaborated on what he planned to do with it, stating that the location could be used for content production, such as filming:

To have people do production and movies in that motherf**king thing if they want to. Okay? It's abandoned. It's an abandoned jail. But, I lowkey want to buy it. Renovate and clean it up, and have it to where, like... somebody else could use it for production uses only. Nah, no real jail s**t, or something. Production uses only!"

The 21-year-old personality added that buying the prison would be a good investment:

"So, I might. Yes, people can rent it out. I think it's a good investment, and I think for me, it's for content ideas. I just have that on my tongue. You feel what I'm saying? So, I'm seeing."

Fans react to Kai Cenat's revelation

Kai Cenat's subathon revelation has attracted quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, boasting 5,439,530 followers. In addition to livestreaming on the Amazon-owned platform, the AMP-affiliated content creator recently teamed up with YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" to host a Rumble-exclusive gameshow.

