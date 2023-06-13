"What the f**k is you doing?!"- Kai Cenat terrifies his AMP housemates by using a flame thrower

During a livestream on June 13, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat stunned his community by using Boring Company's flamethrower inside his house. After looking up how to operate the "Not-A-Flamethrower," the content creator decided to fire it. Fans in his Twitch chat, on the other hand, urged him to take the weapon outside his house.

The New Yorker began throwing flames inside his room, and at that precise moment, Fanum, a fellow AMP housemate, entered the vicinity and had a very close call.

Responding to Kai Cenat's shaningans, Fanum said:

"Stop! What the f**k is you doing?!"

"Turned to a streamer that tailors to a 10 to 14-year-old audience" - Streaming community reacts to Kai Cenat's recent antics

Kai Cenat spent almost an hour watching YouTube tutorials to figure out how the Boring Company's Not-A-Flamethrower works. At the two-hour mark of the livestream, he was overjoyed when he finally lit the weapon for the first time. He started squealing out loud, saying:

"Oh, s**t! Oh f**k! (The streamer turns off the flamethrower) Whoa! Oh, my god. Oh, my god! Oh... my... god! I'm f**king crazy. You want to f**k with me? Oh, come f**k with me! You motherf**ker!"

Timestamp: 02:05:10

Cenat fired the flamethrower again, just as Fanum entered the room. When the latter expressed surprise at the streamer's antics, the 21-year-old personality responded:

"Hey! Hey, bruh! Hey, bruh! We about to light, bruh! [Unintelligible] Bro, you knew, bro! It was coming, in like, two days! You want to try that, motherf**ker? Oh, s**t. Oh, s**t!"

Cenat's shenanigans went viral on the social media platform, with Twitter user @domainsdomain's post garnering over 83,000 views. One fan commented on his recent content, saying:

"Kai has officially turned to a streamer that tailors to a 10 to 14-year-old audience. God d*mn, I almost blew out my ears listening to this."

Another community member called Cenat a "supervillain":

@mbgllk speculated that the flame would have turned the content creator's ceiling black:

Drama Alert also shared the streamer's clip and tweeted:

Some of the most pertinent responses were along these lines:

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat was the fourth-most watched English-speaking content creator on Twitch, having 5,414,743 followers. His popularity skyrocketed earlier this year when he hosted his Mafiathon subathon and set several livestreaming records.

In addition to being a renowned Just Chatting streamer, Kai Cenat is also an avid gamer. He has played 147 titles on his channel, including Grand Theft Auto 5, the NBA 2K series, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

