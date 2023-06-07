"Why me?" - Kai Cenat confronts Adin Ross for baiting him into saying contentious things on his livestream

On June 7, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat confronted Adin Ross about his recent controversial tweets, in which he seemed to bait the former into saying contentious things on his broadcast. It all started when the Kick streamer called out people who "backstabbed" him, eventually revealing his ownership of the livestreaming platform. Adin Ross then challenged Kai Cenat, stating that if the latter answered "how many genders" existed, he would give the streamer's community $50,000:

AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon Kai say the truth… I’m watching ur stream. You can’t say this on twitch without being BANNED



HOW MANY GENDERS ARE THERE?



Answer and ill give $50,000 to your community kai. Kai say the truth… I’m watching ur stream. You can’t say this on twitch without being BANNED HOW MANY GENDERS ARE THERE?Answer and ill give $50,000 to your community kai.

After reading what the Florida native said, Kai Cenat wondered why people were being "weird" towards him. He exclaimed:

"First of all, I hope you n****s know this is not a beef. Yo, Adin, please... this is just us talking. This is just us talking, okay? This is not beef. Here's the thing, though. Chat, I would never lie on somebody's name! I would never do that, bro! But, I don't know why n****s is being weird to me! Why me?! Am I wrong? No, be honest, am I wrong? If I'm wrong, I'll go ahead and say sorry, bro."

Timestamp: 01:02:45

"I don't like that, bro!" - Kai Cenat responds to Adin Ross' recent controversial tweets

Earlier today, Kai Cenat came across Adin Ross' tweets on his alternate account, @AR15thed3mon. In it, the latter expressed his displeasure with those who "backstabbed" him by refusing to join Kick, only to revert. As mentioned earlier, Ross also disclosed that he owns equity in the livestreaming platform:

AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon And all you snakes and fakes who backstabbed me and now wanna come to kick… gladly come, I own % in kick. So therefore I own you. :) And all you snakes and fakes who backstabbed me and now wanna come to kick… gladly come, I own % in kick. So therefore I own you. :) ❤️

Responding to this, Kai Cenat said:

"Oh, he's talking about me. Okay. Yo, Adin! Yo, somebody clip this and send it to Adin. Adin, your gift is ready. But, your birthday is months away! Your gifts is ready, but your birthday is... months away. Okay?"

Fans notified the New Yorker of an additional tweet in which Adin Ross challenged him to say controversial things on his livestream without being banned. Cenat was taken aback after reading this and replied:

"All right. Look, Adin! Listen, Adin! Why are you tweeting, bro? Adin, stop tweeting! Okay? One - Adin, don't tweet! Text me, bro! Like, why are you doing this? Do not do this on the Internet. Okay?"

Timestamp: 00:53:50

The 21-year-old called Adin Ross' tweets "good bait" and added:

"Let me tell y'all something real quick, bro. One - this is good bait. This is great bait! I don't have time for n****s to be on Twitter, coming from; I don't have time for n****s today. I am blessed. I am living my life. I'm chilling! And Adin, why should I have you, give my community $50,000 when I can give my community $50,000?"

Kai Cenat was unhappy with the Kick content creator's statements and said that he would donate more than what the latter offered:

"I don't like that, bro! I don't like it! You know, I don't like it! I feel like I'd give my n****s a $100,000. Bro, I don't like that I am getting little boy'd, bro! Please, stop! Stop, bro! Chill, man! Chill, bruh!"

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

Kai Cenat's response to Adin Ross' tweets was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the most notable responses:

On the same day, Adin Ross went live on his channel and claimed that "every single streamer" now wants to join Kick amid the recent Twitch controversy. He also revealed that Matthew "Mizkif" and Hasan "HasanAbi" have been barred from the Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

