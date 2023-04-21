"It's time you really break up and come" - Adin Ross persuades Kai Cenat to shift to Kick after latter's recent Twitch ban

During an IRL stream on April 21, 2023, controversial internet personality Adin Ross connected with Twitch star Kai Cenat via video call. The former took the opportunity to ask the latter how he was holding up after getting banned for the fifth time on the Amazon-owned platform.

After hearing what Kai Cenat had to say, Adin Ross mentioned seeing a "little thing," which claimed that Twitch allegedly profited $20 million from the streamer. However, the platform seemingly paid the New Yorker $2 million. Ross then persuaded Kai Cenat to shift platforms to Kick, saying that he was "worth more than that."

Adin Ross went on to say that it was now time for Kai Cenat to "move on," calling his relationship with Twitch "toxic." He added:

"Kick is a happy, healthy relationship home. And it's time you really break up and come."

Adin Ross tells Kai Cenat he will never be banned on Kick

Adin Ross was 53 minutes into his IRL stream in Las Vegas when he had a video call with Kai Cenat. During their conversation, the former asked how Kai felt about being banned from Twitch. Cenat responded:

"You know, it's great! You know what I'm saying? Just, you know, like, you know, just picking up and hanging up phone calls and s**t. You know?"

Adin Ross mentioned seeing reports suggesting Twitch allegedly paid Kai Cenat $2 million. He added that the Streamer of the Year is worth more than that and proposed switching platforms to Kick, saying:

"I know, bro. Listen, man. I just want to say... I know, I saw that little thing that went out today. You know? They said that they made $20 mil(lion) off you and you got two. I just wanted to let you know, you're worth more than that. And there's a platform called Kick. (The streamers start laughing) And... you know, they'll never ban you. You'll never get banned."

Timestamp: 00:53:25

The 22-year-old personality acknowledged that Twitch provided Kai Cenat with a platform. However, it was now time to move on because it had now become a "toxic relationship":

"You know, Twitch did its thing. They gave you a platform and you grew on it. And you became who you are today because of Kick - I mean, Twitch. But it's time for better things. To move on, because it's a toxic relationship. They're the type to spit in your mouth and beat you. Do all these things. Ban you. Kick you out."

After hearing Adin Ross' proposal, Kai Cenat claimed that there was no platform that could "make him do anything":

"Listen to me. There is no platform that I care about, bro. That's the thing, real quick, bro. No platform can make me do anything. We are all bigger than every platform. You're bigger than Kick. You know what I'm saying?"

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Adin Ross telling Kai Cenat to switch platforms drew a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what the community had to say:

For context, Kai Cenat was banned for the fifth time on April 17, 2023. The reason for the suspension is still unknown. However, some community members speculated that he was barred after seemingly riding and crashing a dirtbike inside his house.

Those interested can learn about previous instances of Kai Cenat's bans.

