Streaming sensation Kai Cenat was recently banned from Twitch for reasons unknown to the general public. As one of the top creators of the platform who consistently has tens of thousands of viewers on his regular streams, fans were naturally upset with the decision. The streamer took to Twitter minutes after Streamerbans automatic account noted that he had been banned from Twitch for the fifth time.

His tweet went viral, accruing more than a million views within an hour of being posted. Fans of Kai Cenat naturally flooded the replies, with many asking him to move to a different platform such as Kick. A reply from Minecraft streamer Dream caught the eye of many as he shared a picture of ways to stream on Kick in the replies.

"Twitch saw them green kicks": Twitter jokes about Kai Cenat getting banned from Twitch after Kick sent him a pair of sneakers

Kai Cenat started his Twitch career fairly recently in 2021 but through his dedicated subathons and regular streams, quickly rose to the very top. Named the Streamer of the Year 2022 by both the Streamer Awards and the YouTube Streamy Awards, the creator from New York has become a household name in streaming circles.

However, his rise to the top has not been devoid of controversy, with a recent one about covering up a friend's assault rocking the community. Despite other hardships and facing criticism from the community, Kai has amassed a huge following on Twitch. He currently has over 4.9 million followers, with last month's average concurrent viewers sitting at a healthy 45.8K according to Twitch Tracker.

Despite breaking Twitch's all-time subscriber record a few months ago, many fans have felt that the Amazon-owned company is not fair to him. Major contention among his supporters was how the company had yet to offer him a good contract, something Kai Cenat himself mentioned when he was sent a custom shoe from the purple platform.

Suffice it to say that fans took umbrage with Twitch sending him the shoe, which is in stark contrast to when he received a pair of very rare Nike Air Force 1 sneakers from Kick. After news of his recent ban spread online, many shared jokes about how Twitch had banned his channel because he had received better shoes from a different streaming platform. Here are a couple of people pointing it out on social media:

dremo @dremo @StreamerBans @KaiCenat Twitch saw them Kick shoes and said he outta here @StreamerBans @KaiCenat Twitch saw them Kick shoes and said he outta here

Classify 😼 @Class @KaiCenat Twitch saw them green kicks and said ye it’s time @KaiCenat Twitch saw them green kicks and said ye it’s time

Corn ✧⍣ @upblissed @KaiCenat they saw that reaction u had to the shoes Kick gave u and had enough @KaiCenat they saw that reaction u had to the shoes Kick gave u and had enough

Many fans urged the streamer to move to Kick:

Subby @7Subby @KaiCenat use me as a "time to move to kick" button @KaiCenat use me as a "time to move to kick" button

Others wondered why he was banned for real, with many criticizing Twitch:

Kai Cenat has undoubtedly cemented his place in the upper echelons of the streaming industry by breaking barriers and rising to the top over the last year. Here are some lesser-known facts about the 21-year-old that fans should know.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes