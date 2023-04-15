Kai Cenat celebrates after receiving a rare pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers from Kick

It appears that Kick's administrators could be making some serious moves to tempt Kai Cenat over to their platform. On April 14, 2023, the streamer revealed a box from the Stake-owned platform that contained some very interesting shoes. Perhaps in a bid to take shot at Twitch for their own gift, Kai received something far more interesting.

During this livestream, Kai Cenat opened the box to reveal a pair of Off White brand Nike Air Force 1s, customized for the streamer. His chat blew up with appreciation, with some suggesting it was time that Cenat move to Kick. He genuinely seemed blown away by the action, calling it a “W business move” later in the stream.

Caution: Contains loud screaming.

Kai Cenat blown away by shoes sent by Kick during livestream

While opening packages in a recent livestream, Kai Cenat was blown away by a gift that appeared to come from Kick. The shoebox featured wrapping paper with the platform's logo on it as well. It could have been a gift from a fan, but that seemed incredibly unlikely once that wrapping paper was seen.

“What the f**k?!”

The streamer was flabbergasted for several moments when he opened the box, realizing what the shoes were. After he was sent a pair of shoes by Twitch, it appears that Kick decided to one-up his current platform of choice.

(Clip begins at 3:32:46)

Instead of just sending a regular pair of custom shoes, Kick sent Kai a pair of Off White brand Air Force 1s, bright green, with the “AMP” logo on the shoe, and “Kick x Kai Cenat” custom laces.

“What the f**k?! What the f**k?!”

Kai Cenat immediately put them on, with fans blowing up the chat with Ws in response to the business move by Kick. Others pointed out that the streamer had already “creased” the shoes, as he put them on and starting doing stretches.

The biggest streamer on Twitch called it a “W business move” on the part of Kick and seemed genuinely happy with the gift he received. He eventually compared the two shoes in the stream and showed the platforms fighting over him.

Reddit reacts to the Kick shoes sent to Kai Cenat

Unlike Twitch, Kick sent the streamer some very expensive shoes (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

While some remarked on the volume of Kai shrieking into the microphone, others found it funny in general. Redditors commented on the cheap value of Twitch’s custom shoes, while on the other hand, Kick sent Kai Cenat a pair of shoes that value between $1200-$2000 USD on Stockx.

Some say the move by Kick was petty, others say it was brilliant (Image via Reddit)

While some on Twitch called it petty, Redditors looked at it as a major one up. The difference in monetary value and collectability were a major deal for viewers of this particular clip.

While not everyone thought the shoes looked great, they were better than Twitch's (Image via Reddit)

After all, the Off White brand is one that people actively collect, making it a much bigger deal. Not everyone was impressed, but some said the Kick shoes were still better.

Kai compared the shoes for a little bit and then moved on with his stream. It’s still unclear if the content creator would leave behind Twitch for the up-and-coming Kick, but he certainly appreciated the shoes if nothing else.

