5 streamers who would benefit from moving to Kick

Kick is doing a great deal to make a name for itself through streamers like Trainwreck and Adin Ross. The outlet, owned by Stake.com, has recently picked up some popular personalities like Chess Grandmaster GM Hikaru, and because of this, fans are discussing which content creators could be next to join the site. This list might include big names such as Bruce DropEmOff, Ninja, and Clix.

Though Kick seems to be far more leniently moderated compared to Twitch, quite a few popular faces could make the leap in the name of bigger paydays. That 95% content creator payout has to be tempting, but there are other reasons some streamers may find themselves on the Stake-owned streaming platform.

Whether it’s purely to make more money or to have the ability to broadcast riskier content, here are five streamers that might see themselves making the jump.

Which streamers could potentially benefit from a move to Kick?

5) Asmongold

In February 2023, Asmongold talked about Kick via his zackrawrr Twitch account. He said that streamers would be stupid not to move to this platform. When asked if he’d consider jumping ship, the content creator only said that it would be nice if Twitch would “pay him to stay.” Asmongold also said it's unlikely that he'd jump ship.

Frankly, this creator doesn’t create risky content or stream things that would get him banned. So the primary reason he could move to Kick would have to be the amount of money he could make on that platform. If the streamer managed to convince his audience to watch him there, the amount he'd be making could be significantly higher than on Twitch, an Amazon subsidiary.

4) Dr DisRespect

It’s clear now that Dr DisRespect is never getting back on Twitch. But if Kick could genuinely become a competitor to the Amazon-owned giant, it might be a good move for the "Two-Time" to take his leave from YouTube and move on to the aforementioned site.

Stake's streaming platform has already given GM Hikaru a non-exclusive contract. This means, alternatively, Dr DisRespect would be free to stream wherever he wants if he made such a deal; there’s nothing to say that one of the biggest streamers on YouTube wouldn’t get the same treatment. A non-exclusive contract would allow him to remain on the red brand while also getting a potentially much bigger payday on Kick.

3) Amouranth

Amouranth has quite a few sources of income these days, from gas stations to her alternate social media websites. However, some of her Twitch content has really straddled the line between what is acceptable to Amazon and what isn’t. Since creators have more liberty on Kick, she could secure a huge paycheck by being one of the first major female streamers to jump ship.

However, there is one downside to this move. Since the site isn't properly moderated, this could open up the streamer to a significant amount of harassment or unwanted attention. However, as one of the biggest creators on Twitch, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Stake-owned website made tried to sign Amouranth.

2) Kai Cenat

Why would the biggest name on Twitch want to jump ship? Though he is easily one of the most popular content creators in the world, Trainwreck has intimated in the past that Amazon's platform isn't giving the streamer what he is owed as a content creator. Considering the amount of money that Stake pulls in annually, they have the cash on hand to tempt Kai Cenat.

Making the switch would also let him stream safely, as he’s another creator that has often pushed the envelope. Since people on Kick have streamed some very over-the-top content without being banned, Kai Cenat would be free to fully express himself there.

1) xQc

xQc might have the highest odds of leaving Twitch behind. He’s worked with Stake with sponsorships that netted him an incredible amount of money. The fortune a direct contract with Kick could pull for the Canadian Twitch streamer would be staggering. Moreover, on that platform, he could resume his gambling stream with zero risk of being banned.

xQc was one of the bigger gambling streamers on the platform. Taking that into account, on top of a sweet contract, the move might be massively beneficial for the content creator.

There’s no telling if any of these streamers are actually considering jumping ship to Kick, but it’s pretty clear that there are advantages to Twitch for a number of the bigger content creators.

