"Why would you not move?": Asmongold talks about a possible move to Kick, lists advantages over Twitch

Zack "Asmongold," the veteran MMO streamer on Twitch, was reacting to Ludwig's latest Mogul Mail about the Adin Ross Kick controversy when he contemplated moving to the new platform.

As a veteran streamer, Zack has gradually risen to the very top of Twitch echelons, pulling tens of thousands of regular viewers to his streams, be it on his main or alternate Zackrawrr channel. While explaining why streamers might want to switch to Kick from Twitch, the OTK co-founder listed possible reasons that might spark an exodus, such as the lucrative 95-5 revenue split. He stated:

"Why would you not make the move to Kick?" You get paid more money and you have people that still watch you. Why would anybody stay on Twitch with 50-50."

"It would be cool if you paid me": Asmongold wants Twitch to pay him to stay while discussing about Kick

In recent months, Kick has been trying to establish itself as the next big streaming platform, with popular streamer Trainwreckstv spearheading the move by joining them in an advisory capacity.

Notably, there is a Stake connection that was uncovered by Coffeezilla, which has caused some concern. However, promises of many lucrative deals have made many see it as a viable alternative to Twitch and YouTube.

Trainwreckstv himself has publicly tweeted about the advantages of streaming on the new platform by announcing the 95-5 subscriber revenue split, criticizing Twitch's recently implemented 50-50 policy. Here are all the other ways that Trainwrecks thinks he will be bringing "livestreaming back."

However, a recent controversy has become the talk of the internet after Adin Ross streamed explicit adult content on Kick without any repercussions, raising questions about the platform's ability to uphold its Terms of Services.

Asmongold was watching Ludwig's Mogul Mail on the same topic and thought this apparent freedom from accountability would attract even more streamers who would flock to the platform to avoid bans. Continuing his line of thought about why creators might want to jump ship, the streamer said:

"And also, you're less likely to be banned. I mean, really."

This proclamation made one of his audience members curious about Asmongold's intentions and asked him if he would leave Twitch for Kick. The World of Warcraft legend was quite practical with his answer, hinting that an exclusivity contract would end all the speculation. He quipped:

"Look Twitch, um, like, it would be cool if you guys paid me to stay. Hey, that would be really cool. How about just give me money. I think this is a great idea, you give me money and nothing will change."

However, Asmongold also noted that even without an exclusivity contract, there is no big chance of him moving:

"Now, if you don't give me money, nothing will probably change also. But, you know."

Reddit reacts to the speculation

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were quite critical of Kick after reacting to Asmongold's clip and pointed out how few streamers, unless they share a lot of gambling content, have made the switch. Here are some of the reactions from the streaming-oriented subreddit:

Here's a side-by-side comparison between Twitch and Kick to see if Stake's streaming platform can be a viable alternative to the purple platform.

