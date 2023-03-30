A clip of Dr DisRespect lashing out at his viewers for asking if he is joining Kick is going viral as speculation about a future move gains traction. Trainwreckstv, one of the most vocal online personalities in support of Kick, recently revealed that six high-profile streamers will be joining the platform. Since one of the biggest chess streamers on Twitch, GMHikaru, recently announcied a deal with the new platform, social media has been rife with discussions about who the next streamer to switch would be.

The tweet announcing big streamers to join Kick (Image via Twitter/@Trainwreckstv)

As a result, towards the start of Dr DisRespect's stream today, fans kept spamming questions about his move to Kick. The streamer snapped and lashed out a viewer, minutes into the broadcast:

"[In a mocking tone] 'Hey Doctor, are you going to Kick?' Shut the f*ck up!"

"I'll let you know" - Dr DisRespect tells fans not to pester him with questions about Kick

Timestamp 16:20

The Two-Time Champion has been streaming on YouTube since he was banned from the platform in 2020 due to reasons unknown to the public. As a highly popular creator, the Doc, as he is called by his fans, mostly plays FPS games such as Call of Duty on stream, occasionally collaborating with fellow streamers such as TimTheTatman and Ninja.

Today was no different as Dr DisRespect was going to play Fortnite with Tim. However, he was playing some good old-fashioned PUBG towards the start of the stream. 16 minutes in, he got fed up with his audience asking about a potential move to Kick and lashed out at them before telling them to shut up.

After a momentary pause, the streamer reiterated his request:

"Stop asking!"

The streamer almost stopped moving in-game before stressing on his last message about the topic:

"I'll let you know."

Why do people think Dr DisRespect might move to Kick? Social media reactions to the clip explored

Many have taken Trainwreckstv's words about six major content creators joining the platform to be true. The hype has only increased with Adin Ross' recent proclamation about a superstar streamer set to join Kick soon. In a recent stream, he claimed:

"I already told you guys a superstar is coming within the week. Um, little bit of delay on that side but obviously everything got delayed. You're gonna see a superstar here by the week. Absolute f*cking superstar."

Timestamp 0:47

Now, speculations about Dr DisRespect moving to Kick have also been fueled by one of his announcements about "building a brand new arena." For those unaware of the term, the streamer uses the word "arena" to refer to his persona's streaming space. The concept is that the character of the Doctor is playing his games in an actual arena while his viewers are spectators in the stands.

Many have interpreted this change in the arena as a sign that he will be changing platforms. Here are his exact words from a stream from two days ago:

"Champs, got a little update for you, kind of a big news, big announcement. It's a big one. We are building a brand new arena. It's big time... I just got the schematics in, I think we're gonna be moving forward."

Timestamp 0:16:31

Reddit reacts to clip of Dr DisRespect getting irritated with questions about Kick

Here are some general reactions from the Redditors of r/LivestreamFail

Redditors debating a potential Kick contract (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Even if Dr DisRespect moves to Kick, it does seem like the potential deal will be non-exclusive. But much like GMHikaru's latest contract, it would probably incentivize him to stream more on that platform.

