5 best Off-White X Nike Sneakers

Virgil Abloh's label Off-White is synonymous with Air Jordans in the Nike world. The label by the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton has made a massive name for itself amongst sneakerheads for designing some very innovative kicks that are a classic fusion of high fashion and streetwear.

In 2017, Nike and Off-White collaborated on a sneaker termed "The Ten." It began by re-designing ten classic Nike silhouettes designed by Virgil Abloh, founder and CEO of Off-White. Later, Abloh, in partnership with Nike, went on to introduce many more silhouettes.

Here are the top five Off-White x Nike sneakers that have garnered a lot of popularity among sneaker lovers.

Off-White x Nike Blazer Low 'White' and four other must-have silhouettes for sneakerheads

Off-White x Nike Vapor Street 'Black'

Abloh's work with Nike had a series of reference points he brought back to his silhouettes. Track sneakers were one such example. Although he had plans of creating an original silhouette, sneakerheads witnessed Abloh deconstruct points from the label's archive of the 70's running kicks.

These re-designed sneakers made their debut during the Paris fashion week of 2019. The collection included three new Nike track-inspired layouts, all of which were the first in their collective history.

The vapour street "Black" upper has a waffle texture with a white Nike signature on the side panel. The off white signature logo is located on the orange swoosh tab, zip tie and inner foot. The kicks have a foam tongue, ZoomFly outsole, secondary shoe strings and spiked outsole for the finishing touch.

The kicks are available for $190 at select retailers like Stockx and Off White official sites.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'White'

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'White' official images Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'White' official images https://t.co/IL9HZs3FZf

The Air Force 1 Mid continues Virgil Abloh's lineage. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the AF-1, the Italian artist reimagined the iconic silhouette through an unconventional lens. One of the most notable examples is the Off White x Air Force 1 Mid. The Mid is widely regarded as the least desirable of the three Air Force 1 cuts.

However, by nearly completely recreating the sneaker with a semi-translucent construction, spiky sole, and signature Off White features, Abloh was ready to get Mids on a lot of people's feet and deliver more exposure to a version of the silhouette that Nike has been attempting to promote more in recent years.

These kicks are available at select retailers for $215.

Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 'The Ten'

Jesse Trahan @JesseTrahan Just Pinned to foot: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit Off White When you examine Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” collection with Nike, one overarching theme is more present than any other: deconstruction. But in the case of the Off-White x Nike REACT Hyperdunk… bit.ly/2RLiuoF Just Pinned to foot: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit Off White When you examine Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” collection with Nike, one overarching theme is more present than any other: deconstruction. But in the case of the Off-White x Nike REACT Hyperdunk… bit.ly/2RLiuoF https://t.co/kqwr3fCzhl

The Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 was also included in the "The 10" Collection. They were part of the "Ghosting" Series, created in collaboration with Off-White and crafted by Virgil Abloh. They are available in "Triple White" and feature a recreated translucent upper with a semi-revealing construction to match the style.

The shoe features a red zip-tie and labeling on the tongue, as well as black signature branding throughout the kick and a translucent outsole for the finishing touch. In addition, Abloh's suite of signature design embellishments makes the built-in technology wearable.

The sneaker retailed for $200 and was available at select retailers worldwide.

Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial 'Orange'

The hybrid sneaker, part of Virgil's Nike x Off WhiteTM "Football, Mon Amour" collection, combines vital elements from Nike's Zoom Fly SP running model and its Mercurial soccer line. The collaborative collection represents Virgil's teenage soccer memories and his aspirations to blend everyday streetwear and sports branding.

In bright orange, the Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit sneakers boast dot embellishments in optimal strike zones. The collaborative sneaker model was primarily designed for people who wear it to train, delivering both a functional and aesthetic objective.

The ultra-light ZoomX foam midsole and fragmented rubber outsole offer cutting-edge extra comfort and support to wearers. The shoe design is finished with quotations and industrial-inspired Off-WhiteTM branding found on the laces, midsole, and medial side.

The kicks are available for $554 at different retail stores for sneakerheads.

Off-White x Nike Blazer Low 'White University Red'

The unique composition on this Blazer Low highlights Abloh's design language by combining multiple sports and silhouettes. Virgil became focused on "mixing languages for a new signature" through collaborative design sessions and text threads with Nike's creative team, highlighting what takes place when unrelated components are brought together unexpectedly.

In terms of design, the sneakers feature yellow cord lace coiled across the white leather upper, which has crimson Nike branding and circular cut-outs. The sneaker's medial side is covered in screen-printed text in black, while woven tags with the 'Nike Off' branding sit atop exposed tongues. A textured rubber midsole supports the low top with vintage pre-yellowed ends interrupted by a contoured yellow component that goes past the heel.

The sneakers are available for $135 at different retail stores and also at official Off-White Retail stores.

Virgil Abloh's sneaker collection perfectly combines streetwear and sports. Although the untimely demise of Abloh in November 2021 has left the fashion industry with a void, the legendary Italian designer's legacy continues through his label's association with Nike.

Poll : 0 votes