5 best Nike Air Force 1 releases of November 2022

Even though November has just begun, Nike is already prepared with several new Nike Air Force 1 releases. As part of its 40th-anniversary celebration of the classic Air Force 1 design, the Swoosh label filled the sneaker market with many Air Force 1 releases throughout the year.

Moreover, Nike has added more colorways to the silhouette's lineup for November this year. Scroll down to see the next colorways of the shoe that will be offered this month if you intend to add a new pair of Air Force 1s to your footwear collection this fall.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston" and four other highly anticipated Nike Air Force 1 releases of November 2022

1) Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 "Halloween"

Take a closer look at the upcoming Halloween variant of the AF1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022 Halloween season might have just ended, but Nike is keeping the festivities alive with the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Halloween" edition. These monotone casual shoes will be an added attraction to your seasonal rotation this winter. These pairs are scheduled for November 8 at 8.30 pm EST. The sneakers can be purchased from the Nike’s SNKRS app at a payment of $150 for each pair.

This covert design features a subtle ensemble composed mainly of "Off-Noir," "Black," and "Light Smoke Grey" throughout its grained leather and leather composition. Along with double "AIR" markings on the lateral heel area, Double Swooshes enhance the appearance. Finally, the shoes have a mottled black AF1 sole with 3M reflective hits.

2) Women's Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Bone and Sail"

Here's a detailed look at the Light Bone and Sail shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women’s exclusive “Light Bone and Sail” variant of the Air Force 1 shoe is all set to hit the shelves on November 9 at 8.30 pm EST. These pairs will be offered with a price tag of $120 via the online store of the Nike’s SNKRS app.

The description of the latest shoe on the brand’s website says:

“Step into stardom with the original highflier. Easy-to-style neutrals, seasonal textiles and premium leather let you bring your A game. The Sail outsole adds a classic aesthetic, while dreamy Air cushioning lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

A sail/orange trance-black-metallic silver-phantom color palette will be evident across the entire sneaker. Despite having primarily true white uppers, these sneakers are accented with dashes of orange and dramatic black.

Throughout the side panels, a pair of orange-colored Swooshes with a b-ball-like texture can be spotted. A mesh and leather combination, rather than the usual all-leather build, is used in this overlay over a sail upper to improve airflow with each step.

The forefoot arrangement is finished with a dubrae made of brushed steel in lustrous silver. As you move to the back, you will see the heel counter accented with the Nike Air branding, which is done in the phantom color.

3) Nike Air Force 1 "Gorge Green"

Take a closer look at the upcoming Gorge Green colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The much-awaited “Gorge Green” rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is slated for release on November 10 at 8.30 pm EST. For $120 per pair, these units will be sold via the online stores of the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail locations.

The footwear features a Sail leather top with Gorge Green on the tongue, Swoosh, and heeltab to give it an aged and worn appearance. With the Nike Air logo printed on the heeltab, the markings on the tongue are also worn and frayed. A Gorge Green outsole and additional seams on the quarter panel complete the sneaker. The midsole is Sesame in color.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Houston"

Here's a detailed look at the Houston colorway of AF1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The highly anticipated Air Force 1 “Houston” edition is finally releasing on November 12 at 8.30 pm EST. With a selling price tag of $150 for each pair, these luxe velvet shoes will be traded via the SNKRS app of the Swoosh.

The design inspiration of the “Houston” colorway is mentioned on the Nike’s official web page as:

“Meant to be seen. Meant to be heard. Welcome yourself to H-Town. Honoring the city's rise onto the hip-hop scene through the '90s and early aughts, it brings coveted slab (slow, loud and bangin') car allure to the legendary design. Inspired by the chrome finishes and neon trunk signage of the window-shaking cars, it'll turn heads quicker than a high-gloss paint job. Tricked out velvet accents showcase your charisma. Graphics celebrate the Lone Star State's vibrant music culture.”

This Nike Air Force 1 Low adopts a city-slicker look thanks to its rich black velvet and supple leather embellishments. The "Metallic Silver" chrome treatment has been chosen for the classic Nike Swoosh. Luxurious "University Red" suede is used on the sneaker's tongue and interior lining to match the outer sole unit.

The silvery "H-Town" dubrae and velvet material seem to be a tribute to Houston's automotive culture. The Nike cassette tape on the insole probably pays homage to the city's legendary DJ Screw's chopped-and-screwed mixtape phase.

5) Women's Nike Air Force 1 High "New England"

Here's a detailed look at the New England colorway of the silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

To celebrate the 2022 NFL season, Nike has prepared an Air Force 1 High “New England” colorway that will surely draw the attention of New England Patriots devotees.

The women’s special “New England” edition of the Air Force 1 High sneaker is set to make its debut on November 16 at 8.30 pm EST. These high-tops can be purchased for $125 from the SNKRS app and other partnering retailers.

The gray leather foundation and striking "Navy Blue" and "Red" embellishments all over the Nike Air Force 1 High "Patriots" call to the squad. The ankle straps, profile Swooshes, heel counters, and outer sole units are all painted in navy tones, while the small Swoosh on the belt and the "AIR" branding on the white midsole both feature red hues.

These are just a few of the many highly anticipated Nike November 2022 sneaker releases, particularly Air Force 1s. For more Swoosh launches, interested buyers are advised to sign up to the brand’s official website to receive timely updates on future releases of Nike.

