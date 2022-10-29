Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Brown Plaid” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Warm fleece flannels covered in colorful plaid patterns are the ultimate sign of autumn, and the mid-cut variant of Nike Air Force 1 will embrace this theme with “Brown Plaid” makeup this autumn/winter.

The “Brown Plaid” Air Force 1 Mid is the newest shoe to enter the fray, applying an esthetic akin to chocolate and vanilla to offer a flow pattern. This is clearly apparent in the tartan textile Swooshes.

The impending “Brown Plaid” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Although the official drop dates for these Christmas tartan sneakers have been kept under wraps by the shoe label, these footwear designs will be sold at both the online and offline locations of Nike.

Individuals can also check out other partnering retail chains if they miss out on these on the official website. They will be sold for $150 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Brown Plaid" shoes to launch this holiday season

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Force 1 Mid Brown Plaid shoes (image via Sportskeeda)

The "Brown Plaid" release follows the Swoosh's recent "Tokyo 2003" and "Halloween" colorways that recently debuted. However, for Christmas, the footwear expert is adding a dash of modernity to the festivities.

For those unaware, the lifestyle-centric Nike Air Force 1 silhouette is currently commemorating its 40th birthday, and in line with these celebrations, a variety of iterations have been landing on the shelves all year long. Various retro-inspired styles were reimagined with new-school color schemes.

Nike has officially released a new a "Tartan Plaid" pack that consists of Air Jordan 1, Nike Dunk Low and High, Nike Blazer, and Air Force 1 Low. The latter model is now joined for the second time by its mid-cut counterpart, but it forgoes the customary red and green tartan plaids and dresses up in brown and sail textiles.

The traditional mid-ankle strap is available in the same brown color as the overlays that are added to the cream leather top. However, the "Plaid" Swooshes that elegantly rest on a white midsole and gum rubber outer sole unit are what make this design stand out.

Final touches are added in the form of chocolate brown lace sets, sail insoles, as well as typical branding accents that are noticeable on the tongue flaps, insoles, and heel counters.

The story and origin of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Keep a watchful eye on the arriving Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Brown Plaid” shoes that are scheduled to launch this holiday season. With a selling price label of $150 for each pair, these mid-cut plaid shoes will release online as well as via the physical locations of the Swoosh and its select retail marketplaces.

Interested shoppers who are planning to upgrade their footwear collection this Christmas can also sign up on the shoe brand’s web page for quick updates on these upcoming brown/sail sneakers.

