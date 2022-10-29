Where to buy Nike Kyrie 8 “Chinese New Year” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Sneaker giant Nike is gearing up for the launch of an all-new colorway of its Nike Kyrie 8 silhouette. Dubbed “Chinese New Year,” this latest edition will be offered as a part of the Chinese New Year festivities for 2023.

The upcoming edition of the recently developed Nike Kyrie 8 silhouette is set to make its debut in Summer 2023.

These stylish modern footwear designs will have a price tag of $140 per pair. Kyrie diehards will be able to buy these shoes from Nike's online stores as well as from select retail sellers.

Nike Kyrie 8 “Chinese New Year” shoe will arrive in Photon Dust, Washed Teal, and Arctic Orange overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Kyrie 8 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving always had excellent court skills, but it its his work with Nike that made him discover a love for creating basketball shoes. In collaboration with the brand's design team, Irving has created a signature collection of footwear that combines Nike's innovation with special elements harking back to Irving's origins.

Each variant of the Kyrie Irving sneakers builds on earlier iterations and draws inspiration from past models to produce footwear that incorporates Irving's unique touches and a tinge of nostalgia into an otherwise modern design.

The Nike Kyrie 8 "Chinese New Year" is anticipated to be the Brooklyn Nets point guard's final sneaker with the Oregon-based sportswear company.

So far, the sneaker community has already been made aware of the silhouette's “White/University Red,” “Multi-color,” and “N7” colorways, which were teased by the shoe label in the past few weeks. Now, some sneaker insiders like @kicksdong are already sharing early images of the Nike Kyrie 8 “Chinese New Year” rendition, which is scheduled for next year.

The Kyrie 8 is presented in a striking Photon Dust/Photon Dust-Washed Teal-Summit White-Arctic Orange-University Red color palette.

A jade-like Swoosh gracefully glides across the medial and lateral side rails of this sneaker, which features a breathable mesh upper that appears to be influenced by classic Chinese blue and white ceramics. The mudguard is reinforced by a TPU grid overlay.

Roman numerals are sewn around the heel areas of this release. A blazing University Red tone completes the design. The Zoom Air midsole emerges underneath in a subtle Arctic Orange color scheme.

Finalizing the esthetics are the brilliantly colored insoles that are perfectly combined with plain dark-toned sockliners.

In spring 2023, men's sizes of the Nike Kyrie 8 “Chinese New Year” will go on sale for $140. You can sign up on the brand’s website for quick updates on this launch.

Poll : 0 votes