Where to buy Nike Kyrie 8 “N7” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Since the release of Nike Kyrie 1 in 2014, the Swoosh brand has steadily increased the selection of Kyrie Irving's signature shoes. With the debut of the upcoming Nike Kyrie 8 "N7" iteration, the shoe brand will continue strengthening their long-standing relationship.

The "N7" variant of the Nike Kyrie 8 silhouette is expected to hit the sneaker world sometime around Christmas. These olive green pairs will be sold for $130 each. Fans can easily buy them from the online shops of Nike and other partnering retail vendors following their launch.

Nike Kyrie 8 "N7" colorway with khaki overlays is a tribute to the player's Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Kyrie 8 N7 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has great court prowess, but due to his work with the label, he has also discovered a love for crafting basketball shoes. The Swoosh's design team and Irving have a unique business relationship where he inspires them to think about art, and they inspire him to think about technology.

The outcome is a signature collection of footwear that combines Nike innovation with unique details that pay homage to Irving's origins.

Each model of Kyrie Irving sneakers builds on earlier iterations and draws inspiration from vintage designs to produce footwear that incorporates Irving's unique touches and a dash of nostalgia into a modern layout.

For the unfamiliar, the 2009-launched Nike N7 Collection strives to honor the unique indigenous arts and traditions by presenting footwear and clothing that celebrates the Native American population.

The NBA star recently reunited with his Native American origins by visiting his late mother's Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. This proved to be a pivotal force for the N7 edition.

Irving's brand-new Kyrie 8 (formerly known as the Kyrie 9) design is being introduced in a unique "N7" colorway celebrating the Standing Rock Tribe.

The arriving Kyrie 8 shoe will be wrapped up in an Olive Flak/Light Orewood Brown-Oxen Brown-Cargo Khaki color scheme. The energy-efficient, basketball-ready variant is primarily covered in an olive shell, but it also has Native American-inspired elements like Irving's Lakota name "Hela" printed on the tongue tag. His affiliation with the tribe is indicated by the text "Standing Rock" directly beneath that.

The white lace fasteners, gray and orewood brown Nike Swoosh, and the felt eyestays that come in a lighter olive hue all serve as highlight pieces for the remainder of the sneaker. The bright yellow insole with the Nike N7 logo serves as Irving's final nod to his Native American background.

Other features honor his mother, Elizabeth, all across the shoe, including Roman numerals on the lateral side of the toe area and the heel counter for her birthday and her initials.

Rounding out the shoe is a two-tone olive and white midsole that is incorporated with a full-length AirZoom Strobel unit. This innovative cushioned midsole is combined with a grippy rubber outer sole unit that completes the overall look.

Don't forget to catch the Nike Kyrie 8 "N7," which is scheduled to go on sale through Nike and a few other online retailers during the holiday season of 2022. It will be sold in men's sizes at $130.

