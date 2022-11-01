5 best Nike Zoom Freak 4 releases of 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has introduced four signature sneakers after reconnecting with Nike in 2017, the latest of which is the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe, which debuted earlier this year.

Milwaukee Bucks’ protagonist Antetokounmpo is a never-ending barrage of strength and talent that flows back at opponents throughout the year. His most recent signature shoe features a cutting-edge design that propels you down the court in an ultra-light fit that goes with you.

It facilitates Euro strides with side-to-side steadiness plus multidirectional traction thanks to its ability to withstand sudden directional shifts on both sides of the court.

This advanced shoe design boasts two Zoom Air units, which are placed in the hollowed-out forefoot area of the lightweight midsole. Hence, the Zoom Air units can expand after contracting to assist in restoring energy. The electronically created outer sole unit features dynamic grip in a topographical map-like pattern. It enhances opportunities for ground contact plus directional changes.

Ever since its inception, the silhouette has been dressed in various distinctive color schemes. Listed below are the top five colorways of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 released in 2022 with their pricing details and other information.

Five popular variants of Nike Zoom Freak 4 introduced in 2022

1) Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Letter Bros”

Here's a detailed look at the Letter Bros colorway of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most recently, the “Letter Bros” colorway of the silhouette was released with a price tag of $130 per pair. Debuted on October 21, these sneakers were sold by the retail shops of Nike and associated retailers.

The shoes have the same reverse Nike Check design as their counterparts on the lateral front, accompanied by a tiny Swoosh on the medial. The upper is composed of two shades of beige with a dash of brown, and there are touches of orange on the tongue flaps, soles, and Checks. On the tongues and insoles, Giannis' iconic emblem completes the design.

2) Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Kolossaio”

Here's a detailed look at the "Kolossaio" colorway of Zoom Freak 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Kolossaio” colorway of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 silhouette was dropped on October 14. These $130 shoes were sold via Nike's e-commerce website and other affiliated sellers.

The shoes come with a greyscale outer featuring accents of maroon in the middle, a brown Nike Check that has been flipped on the lateral side, and a pinkish Check on the medial. Giannis' distinctive insignia, combined with a dash of brown on the heel, highlights the silhouette on the tongues, heels, and insoles.

3) Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Greek Coastline”

Take a look at the Greek Coastline varaint of Zoom Freak 4 shoes (Image via Nike)

Covered in muted tones, this “Greek Coastline” iteration of Giannis’ fourth shoe debuted on September 9. With a retail price tag of $130 for each pair, these crisp white low-tops were sold by the Swoosh label's online stores and select retailers.

The mesh outer and midsole are primarily made of white, while the middle is elevated by striking ice blue. The huge inverted Swooshes on the laterals are embellished with an eccentric pattern in the shades of "Barely Volt" and black.

Two Zoom Air units are placed in the forefoot at a 4% inclination for a more dynamic ride that complements Giannis' playstyle, and black runs onto the heel and lining. The outsole of the shoe is finished off with a wave-like design.

4) Nike Zoom Freak 4 “Bahamas”

Take a look at the Bahamas variant of the signature shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

This brilliant purple “Bahamas” variant of Zoom Freak 4 was officially launched on September 23. With a selling price tag of $135 for each pair, these footwear pieces were sold by Nike.com, and its partnering vendors.

The sneakers come with a mesh upper that is predominantly Action Grape and Black, including some hot pink details. Giannis' emblem can be seen in hot pink on the tongue as well as right heel, while "FREAK" is displayed on the left heel.

The gray midsole wraps around the inverted Swoosh on the lateral side, which is highlighted with a hot pink and black tiger stripe. The forefoot of the shoe has Zoom, and a detached black outer sole unit wraps up the look.

5) Nike Zoom Freak 4 NRG “Unknown”

Take a closer look at the Unknown colorway of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The “Unknown” colorway of the player’s signature shoe arrived in the sneaker market on September 16 with a price tag of $135 per pair. The shoes were offered by Nike's online store, alongside a few other retail partners like GOAT, SoleSense, and more.

The sneaker's mesh upper is split into three different shades: Barely Volt is used on the toe box, Pink Gaze is applied to the midfoot, and Dark Marina Blue is featured on the heel.

The left heel has "FREAK," and the tongue and right heel both bear Giannis' trademark. The icy blue midsole wraps around the inverted Swoosh on the lateral side, which is emblazoned with the phrase "The one who believed would become unbelievable."

A distinct outer sole unit in Barely Volt and Ice blue tones conclude the footwear, which also features Zoom Air in the forefoot.

These were the five best colorways of Nike Zoom Freak 4 released so far in 2022. More iterations are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

