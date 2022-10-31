7 best Kanye West sneakers

Kanye West has long been associated with cultural shifts among generations, but his style footprints have also taken over the fashion industry, particularly the sneaker world. Ye has created a buzz among sneakerheads through his collaboration with brands like Nike, Reebok, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas.

Despite Adidas' decision to discontinue production of Yeezy sneakers in light of recent controversy involving the rapper, a few editions of these sneakers remain for sale at a higher price on various re-sellers and re-stocking retailers.

If you are a Yeezy fan, chances are you are very familiar with these designs and would still like to stock them in several colorways and designs. So, here are seven best-selling sneakers by Kanye West that continue to take the sneaker world by storm.

Louis Vuitton 'Jasper' patchwork and six other Kanye West sneakers that turn heads

1) Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Red October'

SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector No sneaker in history had more pre-release buzz than the "Red October" Nike Air Yeezy 2. As the iconic shoe celebrates its 6th Anniversary today, here's a look at how it would have been promoted in the pre-internet era. No sneaker in history had more pre-release buzz than the "Red October" Nike Air Yeezy 2. As the iconic shoe celebrates its 6th Anniversary today, here's a look at how it would have been promoted in the pre-internet era. https://t.co/XkjLBROZ9G

Most sneakerheads are aware of the significance of the Nike Air Yeezy 2. Kanye West's last collaboration with Nike was the Air Yeezy 2 before he took his creative talent to Adidas.

The original Air Yeezy 2 colorways, pure platinum and solar red, were released in June 2012. On February 9, 2014, Nike announced the availability of 'Red October' for sale via a tweet.

Nike.com @nikestore The Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now available swoo.sh/MBz9rr The Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now available swoo.sh/MBz9rr

The sneakers have a scarlet finish in monochrome fashion. Additionally, the color is contrasted by mate black lace tips. The one-of-a-kind design replaces the typical anaconda texture on the side panels with rows upon rows of small triangular studs.

Air Yeezy 2 'Red October' has gained massive popularity for being a significant historic sneaker, representing a collab between Ye and Nike. These sneakers were initially sold by Nike for $245 and are presently available at select retailers like Solecollector or select Nike Stores.

2) Kanye West x Louis Vuitton 'Jasper' Patchwork

Well Known Flexer @margielamvn Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Jasper Patchwork Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Jasper Patchwork https://t.co/V7StsmCqZO

Kanye West's signature Louis Vuitton Jasper silhouette is named after his acclaimed stylist, Ibn Jasper. The patchwork and color layering have added to this colorway's popularity. The pink sole stands out against the gray and represents a younger Kanye's sense of style. The interior is made of high-quality leather, which represents Louis Vuitton's signature design technique.

The laces have a tassel layout with gold locks on the edges for aesthetic appeal. The heel has Louis Vuitton's classic monogram. The 'Jasper Patchwork' was released on July 1, 2009, at $1140. It is available at some exclusive re-stocking retailers like Stockx at comparatively higher prices, considering its limited edition.

3) Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility black'

The Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black' was the third Yeezy 500 released on July 2018, at $300. Despite featuring the same construction as the previous Yeezy 500s, this sneaker stands out from other Ye sneakers for its conventional colorway. Yeezy is known for its unique colorways, and this Yeezy 500 in triple black stands out among the many quirky Yeezy colorways.

The Yeezy 500 'Utility black' by Kanye West was released for the second time on November 30, 2020, and is now available for the third time in October 2022, at various re-seller websites at different prices.

4) Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 'Zebra'

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" is one of the most popular colorways in the Yeezy line by Kanye West. The sneaker gets the name Zebra for the white and black prime knit. Running from the toe box to the top of the tongue and then again from the back of the heel all the way down the sole of the sneaker, you will get the signature Yeezy stitching down the middle.

The midfoot of the shoe mirrors the "SPLY-350" text in bright red, and the base of the show consists of a cushioned boost soul that provides support and comfort. The Boost 350 V "Zebra" was first released in February 2017, initially at $220, and due to its popularity, it is available at other retail and Adidas stores.

5) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR 'Stone Sage'

The Yeezy Foam RNNR is one of the most popular among other sneakers in the Yeezy line for its unique structure and different colorways. This sneaker was initially released on March 11, 2022, at $90.

The solid colorway of this sneaker stands out from the other Yeezy foam RNNR MX colorways and looks more subtle and edgy. The Yeezy Foam is made of EVA foam, which adds a subtle touch to the sneaker. Furthermore, the model is made of algae materials, making it a long-lasting pair. The model comes without laces and is simple to wear.

The re-stock release date of Yeezy Foam RNNR 'Stone Sage' was April 11, 2022, and it is still available on various re-stock platforms like Farfetch with varying price tags.

6) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner 'Solid Grey'

ET Special Cloth @EtSpecialcloth Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Solid Grey Chalk White Going at K38,000. Size 9UK 9.5US Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner Solid Grey Chalk White Going at K38,000. Size 9UK 9.5US https://t.co/b8w84hC5ml

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner 'Solid Grey', after its initial release in November 2017, gained massive popularity amongst sneakerheads for representing a design different from what Kanye had been using in previous models like Yeezy Boost 350s.

The contrasting shades from neon-green lace to leather with black suede and gray and teal mesh make for the upper of the sneaker. Moreover, the boot sole and slight orange accents at the base give the finish to the style.

Due to its somewhat old-school design, this shoe by Kanye West earned the nickname "Dad shoe." The Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner 'Solid Grey' was re-stocked on March 10, 2018, following its massive success among sneaker lovers who were into chunkier shoe designs.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner 'Solid Grey' is available in affiliated retailer markets and on Amazon in prices ranging from $380 to $590.

7) Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Don 'Cream'

This Louis Vuitton Don sneaker design features an ideal balance of high-quality leather and premium suedes. The subtle creamy tones on the upper and the glossy leather on the heel tabs give the sneakers a more distinctive look.

For the final touch, the sneaker's midsole is embellished with Louis Vuitton's signature monogram and adorned with additional LV logos on the tip of the tongue.

The sneaker was initially launched on January 1, 2009, at LV boutiques at $870 and is available on some re-stock platforms such as Ebay and Amazon.

These are just a few of Kanye West's sneakers that have helped boost his popularity, particularly among sneakerheads.

Poll : 0 votes