Where to buy Adidas Ultra 4DFWD “Focus Olive” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The German activewear titan is prepping for another new colorway for its widely admired Adidas Ultra 4DFWD silhouette. For the latest take, Adidas painted the shoe in autumnal olive green tones, which is dubbed the “Focus Olive” colorway. These pairs are embellished with metallic gold accents on top.

The forthcoming “Focus Olive” variant of the Adidas Ultra 4DFWD silhouette is all set to enter the sneaker world on October 22, 2022, at 7.00 am GMT. These running gears will be offered with a fixed price tag of $220 for each pair. Interested purchasers can find them on the shoe company’s e-commerce store, alongside a few other select retail marketplaces.

Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoe promises a "smooth transition and unique gliding experience"

Here's a detailed look at the impending Adidas Ultra 4DFWD Focus Olive shoes (image via Sportskeeda)

The Three Stripes’ division of superior running silhouettes has continued to gain momentum in the market with the merging of the pioneering works of the shoe company, particularly its innovative 4D and Ultraboost technologies.

One of the most radically different products in the brand's extensive catalog combines an Ultraboost top with a 3-D printed Adidas 4D midsole called Ultra 4WFWD. Most recently, this shoe blended a contemporary runner silhouette with autumnal olive green tones.

Here's an on-foot look at the upcoming Adidas Ultra 4DFWD running sneakers (image via Adidas)

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Focus Olive / Core Black / Orbit Green color scheme. The majority of the outer is taken up by a redesigned sock-like fit of the PRIMEKNIT outer in "Focus Olive" with color-matched laces. Black accents are used to ground the model and can be seen on the heel counter, tongue tab, and semi-translucent Three Stripes lacing cage.

The shoe offers the named golden accent along the heel and tongue, while the vivid insoles emit "Orbit Green."

The upper of these shoes is manufactured from a high-performance yarn that comprises at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. This is recycled plastic garbage that has been collected from the ocean. This ocean waste is brought together from islands located off the coast, beaches, coastal villages, and shorelines. In addition to Parley plastic, upcycled polyester makes up the remaining 50% of the yarn for the uppers.

The description of these Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoes on the brand’s official web page says:

“Experience a smooth run with the Ultra 4DFWD running shoes. They combine the upper of our iconic Ultraboost with a 3D-printed adidas 4DFWD midsole that's innovated to compress forward, reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion."

It continues:

"The result provides a smooth transition and unique gliding experience. An adidas PRIMEKNIT upper hugs the foot with targeted areas of support, while the Continental™ Rubber outsole provides extra grip in all weather conditions.”

Don’t miss out on the upcoming Adidas Ultra 4DFWD “Focus Olive” shoe that is slated for release on October 22. With a selling price of $220 for each pair, these autumn-appropriate units will be traded via the online locations of Adidas and its authorized retail merchants.

Interested individuals can even set reminders for this launch by signing up on the brand’s website.

