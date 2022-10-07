Where to buy Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The German activewear label has been broadening its portfolio of Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA silhouettes with various new color schemes.

Earlier this year in September, the sneaker community was served with a bright multicolored iteration of the widely loved sneaker design. Following this, Adidas is gearing up for the next navy and orange variant of the Ultraboost Web DNA.

The upcoming Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA Collegiate Navy and Impact Orange edition is slated to land on shelves on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 7:00 am GMT. These sustainable runners will be sold for $190.

As mentioned on the shoe label’s website, only AdiClub members will have exclusive access to the product. So if you’re eyeing them, sign up on Adidas’ official website to get your hands on this drop, as it will be offered via adidas.com.

Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA shoes will arrive with Collegiate Navy and Impact Orange overlays

Adidas has used the Ultraboost as a prototype for many of its sustainable interventions, such as the upcycled Parley Ocean plastic composition, which is found on the Web DNA offering. The silhouette, dubbed as the brand's top cushioned racing shoe, was first introduced in 2015.

The new Ultraboost Web DNA pays subtle homage to the Queens-based MLB franchise by adopting the style of the New York Mets' beige striped uniforms.

The description of these Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA shoes on the label’s website reads:

“When the Ultraboost first dropped in 2015, it took the sneaker world by storm. And like a runner chasing a PB, we've been building on the design ever since. These adidas running shoes incorporate 3D Stretchweb around the BOOST midsole. This enhances the feeling of energy return, so you feel fresh on your feet all day. Throw in the adidas PRIMEKNIT upper, and you get a comfortable shoe for short distances and daily wear.”

The "Chalk White" PRIMEKNIT upper covers most of the shoe, and color-coordinated laces give the dominant colors a simple foundation. Only the rubber eyelets and an embroidered strip on the heel of the model feature the eponymous "Impact Orange" color.

The inner lining, perforated heel counter, and the 3D-printed Stretchweb midsole, which presides over the injected BOOST shown in white, are all covered with contrasting "Collegiate Navy," intensifying the overall design.

As baby blue hues emerge from the Adidas logo, heel tab, and speckled cage, the reigning navy shade reappears along the midfoot Three Stripes and tongue tab. These tongue areas are wrapped up with matching white lace fasteners on top.

Completing the look are the Stretchweb outer sole units that are complete with Continental rubber. These rubber sole units are known for their improved energy return and traction.

The shoe label and Parley have been pushing the boundaries of eco-innovation to advance in sustainable fashion. On similar lines, the yarn, which is employed for the uppers of these shoes, comprises at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, and is made of 50% recycled polyester.

Set your reminders for the soon-arriving Adidas Ultraboost Web DNA shoes that are scheduled to launch on October 10. In multiple sizing options, these $190 pairs will be sold by the online stores of Adidas.

