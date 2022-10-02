Where to buy Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The German activewear titan is gearing up for the exclusive launch of its new ecologically conscious sneaker design, called Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoes. These pairs are made with 3D-printing techniques, sporting an “Aluminium/Zero Metallic/Magic Beige” color scheme.

The upcoming Adidas Ultra 4DFWD Aluminium/Zero Metallic/Magic Beige colorway will be launched on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7.00 AM GMT. These sustainable footwear pieces are priced at $220 for each pair.

You can certainly contribute to the shoe label's sustainable approach by purchasing these shoes from their online stores. According to the brand's website, these shoes are only available through Adidas' e-commerce store.

Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoes will be released in Aluminium, Zero Metallic, and Magic Beige overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Ultra 4DFWD Aluminium/Zero Metallic/Magic Beige sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The official description of these upcoming Ultra 4DFWD shoes, reads:

“Experience a smooth run with the Ultra 4DFWD running shoes. They combine the upper of our iconic Ultraboost with a 3D-printed adidas 4DFWD midsole that's innovated to compress forward, reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion. The result provides a smooth transition and unique gliding experience. An adidas PRIMEKNIT upper hugs the foot with targeted areas of support, while the Continental™ Rubber outsole provides extra grip in all weather conditions.”

The upper of these shoes is created with a high-performance yarn that incorporates at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, upcycled plastic garbage that has been collected from uninhabited islands, beaches, coastal settlements, and shorelines, keeping it from entering the ocean and contaminating it. Recycled polyester makes up the remaining 50% of the yarn.

The partially 3-D printed sneaker was recently released in a fall colour palette of "Magic Beige," "Aluminum," and "Zero Metallic." The uppers' PRIMEKNIT construction is light beige and contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. This Magic Beige shade acts as a backdrop for the rest of the arrangement.

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The branding is found on the lateral heel tabs and the top of the tongue flaps. These markings are done in matte gold finishes, which match the designs of the shoe label's other popular sneakers released in the last five years. The tongue areas are finished with matching beige lace fasteners.

However, the shoe's 4D cushioning creates an off-white appearance that is appropriate for the winter and fall seasons. The black insoles are apparently stamped with a large 4DFWD logo on top. These insoles are paired with beige sockliners.

The most recent 4D alternative has a redesigned Continental Rubber outer sole unit, which is an improvement over previous 4D models. These outer sole units feature black elements.

Don't miss out on the new Adidas Ultra 4DFWD shoes, which will be available on Monday, October 7, 2022. Following the launch, these shoes can be purchased for $220 per pair from the shoe company's official website. Readers can even set up reminders for this release by registering on their website.

Poll : 0 votes