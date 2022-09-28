Where to buy END. x Adidas Superturf “Ibex” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

END. Clothing recently collaborated with Adidas to introduce their freshly crafted Superturf “Ibex” shoe. These heavy-duty footwear pieces adorn suede overlays featuring a pastel color palette.

The upcoming END. x Adidas Superturf “Ibex” shoes are being offered through a lucky draw, and the entries for the same will be closed on October 1, 2022, at 00.01 BST. Interested buyers can register for the draw via the official website of END. Clothing. These limited edition pairs are priced for $159 per pair.

END. x Adidas Superturf Ibex shoes will arrive with pastel suede overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via END. Clothing)

For the unfamiliar, this is not the first instance of Adidas and END. Clothing collaborating. Earlier in August this year, the two labels joined forces to co-design the German shoe company’s widely acclaimed UltraBOOST model.

The END. x Adidas Superturf Ibex, which will be released soon, draws design cues from the Ibex goat, a species that is commonly found in Europe, Asia, and North-Eastern Africa. This species of goat is renowned for their near-gravity-defying movements as well as their capacity to live in challenging terrain.

The idea and inspiration behind the duo's latest collaborative work is described as,

“Adventure into the mountainous regions of Europe, Asia and North-eastern Africa with END. × Adidas Superturf Adventure "Ibex" - a rugged, outdoor-focused silhouette inspired by the goat's ability to thrive in extreme terrain.”

The new variant’s design reflects the tenacious spirit of the Ibex goat. The complete shoe sports a Clear Brown, Orbit Green, and Tech Copper color palette.

Here, the uppers are made of a furry suede material to evoke the goat's physical features. These suedes are combined with CORDURA® for a substantial degree of strength and resistance to water. Parts of the uppers also boast premium mesh elements in pastel green and orange tones.

Moreover, the midsole offers ADIPRENE padding for support and comfort. The speckled-appearance of the midsole adds to the natural aesthetic of the shoe. The outdoor-focused design is also evoked by the laces that are inspired by the activty of trekking.

The meshed Tech Copper tongue flaps of the shoes possess an extra pull tab that reveals the co-branding created especially for this collaborative design. These pull tabs are highlighted in green, black, and white speckled makeup. It is an illustration of an Ibex scaling the Adidas logo with the END. lettering placed underneath.

Blending in the aesthetics are the TRAXION outer sole units. These sole units feature lugs created for maximum traction and a smooth release surface to avoid mud buildup. This exclusive feature is a clear homage to the Ibex's sturdiness on challenging terrains.

Towards the forefoot, the shoe label’s logo is etched on the outsole, which is also noticeable from the front. Hits of mustard yellow make these chunky shoes more appealing.

Don’t forget to cop this END. x Adidas Superturf “Ibex” sneakers that are currently open for entries on the retailer’s website. These sneakers will cost you $159 for each pair.

